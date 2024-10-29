Product Of The Week: Vela Negra Ashé Candle

Composite by India Espy-Jones

As fall welcomes us with open arms, so does pumpkin spice. Coffee shops and homes all over crack open their favorite flavor of the season and cozy up in the best way. But, admittedly, as someone who thoroughly enjoys fall, I have never been crazy about pumpkin spice. Before I get my girlie card revoked, don’t get me wrong. I’ll always welcome a pumpkin spice latte. However, I don’t need every aspect of my life embedded in the signature flavor.

Candles are my vice for fall. A cozy candlelight is my way of honoring the chill of the season. In addition, the candle’s flavor is just as important. A scent can make us present in a moment and become embedded in our memory. Scented candles were a staple of my childhood. During the holidays, my mother would light up her cinnamon apple candles. The smell of warm apples throughout our home brought warmth and excitement to my inner child.

I wanted a scent that allowed me to celebrate the season of my life without succumbing to pumpkin spice, so when I came across Vela Negra Candles, I was more than excited. Her hand-poured coconut soy candle, Ashé, came to me as a gift from a friend. The all-black matte candle holder gave a moody aesthetic that blended perfectly into my space. After a tireless week of work, I canceled Friday night plans and created a safe, relaxing space. My dopamine recovery menu for the evening consisted of the following: a face mask, a good movie, and a candle to set the mood.

Golden hour lighting could never compete with the level of candlelight in a room. My mind immediately felt at ease, and the candle slowly overtook my living room and overall mood. Vela Negra’s coconut soy candles gave a seductive aroma of sweet musk that brought a level of demore to the room. The scent is described as “capturing a cleansing paulo santo and sage blend grounded by chinotto” on the website. Although not considered a holiday candle, it was a nice change from most seasonal candles that bring a sweet tang, which can be overbearing if not carefully considered.

I burned the candle for about four to five hours and ensured that I blew it out before bed. However, the longevity of this product ranges from 20 to 40 hours. The 4oz will last less time than the 10oz. I’ve had the 10oz for several months and noticed it burns quickly. This isn’t uncommon for hand-poured candles. A quick burn should be fairly considered when purchasing this product if you want to use it often. I’ve since decided to light this candle on cozy fall nights when I need a reset and will be repurchasing once it runs out. The repurchase is worth it since I can see this as my signature single-girl holiday scent.