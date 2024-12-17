Product Of The Week: Topicals Faded Bar

Composite by India Espy-Jones

Hyperpigmentation has been a persistent concern for me, especially on my underarms from shaving. When I came across Topicals’ Faded Bar—a hyperpigmentation-fighting soap that targets dark spots, I was intrigued but cautious.

One of the standout features of this $28 bar is its thoughtful formulation. Kojic Acid and Vitamin C reduce the appearance of dark spots and improve overall skin tone. Azelaic Acid and Lactic Acid gently exfoliate, helping to slough off dead skin cells and reveal a brighter complexion. Papaya Fruit Extract provides a natural exfoliant, while Shea Butter delivers hydration to keep your skin feeling smooth and soft.

As someone with dry skin, I had initial concerns that this soap might exacerbate dryness, especially with exfoliating ingredients like acids. However, I was pleasantly surprised by how moisturizing the Faded Bar is. Thanks to the inclusion of Shea Butter, I didn’t experience any tightness or discomfort after using it. Instead, my skin felt balanced and hydrated, even after a long day.

I incorporated the Faded Bar into my routine by using it on my underarms during my nightly shower. Within two weeks, I noticed subtle changes—my skin looked brighter, and the dark marks were starting to fade. By the end of the month, the results were even more visible. My underarms appeared more even-toned, and the dark marks that had lingered for so long were significantly reduced.

One thing I appreciated about this soap is that, unlike the Faded Serum, it doesn’t have a noticeable scent. While the serum’s sulfur-like odor is something that some people tolerate for its results, the Faded Bar offers the same benefits without the smell.

This soap is an excellent addition to any skincare routine, particularly if you’re battling hyperpigmentation. The combination of effective ingredients and moisturizing properties makes it suitable even for those with dry or sensitive skin. After a month of use, I can honestly say it’s become a staple in my routine, and I’m excited to see continued progress.