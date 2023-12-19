Product Of The Week: CosRx Lip Sleeping Mask

FreshSplash /Getty Images

‘Tis the season of cold weather– and dry lips. Our skin may feel less hydrated than normal this time of year– cracking heels, ashy hands, and peeling lips included. The extreme weather conditions may have the half-empty lip balm in your bag feeling overused, thanks to your lips immediately drying out within minutes of reapplication. As your sensitive skin tightens (again), you may be aching for a solution to keep your lips kissable under the mistletoe.

That’s where COSRX comes in. I’ve been wanting to try the Korean skincare brand since their Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence went viral on TikTok this year. The holy grail product became popular for not only improved skin tone and texture, anti-aging and hydration, but also because of the glass skin trend influencers promoted. Unfortunately, until now, my skin has been too sensitive to try new skincare products, let alone a brand I’ve yet to try before.

But now that it’s the holiday season, and since COSRX had a sale, I decided to gift myself 3 lip care products: the Lip Scrub, Lip Plump, and my favorite, the Lip Sleep. To avoid waking up to dry lips, I exfoliate with the honey sugar lip scrub to buff away dead skin before bed. COSRX has two lip sleeping masks products: the Balancium Ceramide Lip Butter and Full Fit Propolis Lip Sleeping Mask. I purchased the full fit propolis mask which has added benefits compared to the lip butter as your must-have stocking stuffer this month.

Formulated with six honey-derived ingredients, the full fit mask improves the overall health of the skin in addition to hydration. The mask infuses the lips with skin-protecting honey extract, which explains the product’s dense, honey-like texture. Not only that, the formula boosts the absorption of skin care products, so during your daily routine you can feel your lips slurp up vitamin-rich serums and creams. After drenching my lips with the COSRX Lip Sleep, I’ve woken up to a blanket of intense hydration every day since.

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.