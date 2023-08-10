Why Snail Mucin is Trending on Black Skin Care TikTok

@skincarewithabbyrose on TikTok

Korean skincare has gained widespread popularity as a top recommendation for addressing various skin types and tackling skin concerns, with a strong emphasis on hydration. Snail Mucin in particular, has become a cult favorite. The product has found popularity online as well as offline, utilized within the beauty industry at large. Beyond the noticeable results, Korean skincare’s popularity is perhaps owed to its reasonably priced array of products. For those dealing with skin issues such as blemishes, hyper-pigmentation, or persistent dehydration, among other stubborn conditions, the skincare offers a dependable choice when uncertainty arises about suitable skincare options.

Abbreviated as K-Beauty, the Korean skincare trend expanded from South Korea to the west and contains ingredients associated with a “glass skin” texture through a multi-step regimen for healthy skin. While a ten-step regimen might come across as excessive (or precisely on point for some!), Snail Mucin is the perfect addition to your regimen.

The trending skincare product is taking TikTok by storm, with a remarkable 96.3 percent concentration of filtered snail secretion. Dubbed the 96 Essence, this water-based skincare marvel boasts an elevated level of active snail mucin, hailed as the holy grail of skincare. Crafted by COSRX, this lightweight formula features a texture that contains “nutritious, low-stimulation” secretions. It incorporates sodium hyaluronate, akin to hyaluronic acid but with a smaller molecular size, enhancing its skin-penetrating abilities. Post cleansing and toning, apply the Essence onto slightly damp skin, and follow with additional facial hydrators such as a moisturizing cream.

The product is supported by dermatologists on TikTok with a five star rating from over 1,500 reviews, but does it really work? While skin characteristics vary individually, the 96 Essence isn’t designed to address acne or blemishes; rather, its focus lies on addressing post-breakout issues like lingering dark spots and scars. Beyond its effectiveness against hyperpigmentation, this product offers advantages in terms of enhancing skin texture, providing hydration, and rejuvenating damaged or aging skin. It accomplishes this through a combination of gentle chemical exfoliation, anti-inflammatory properties, and the stimulation of collagen and elastin production – all harnessed from the mucus of snails.

Even if the TikTok trends or recommendations from content creators don’t sway you, the cost to give it a shot remains reasonably low compared to other dermatologist-endorsed brands. At just $25, this could explain the widespread popularity of the product, as well as the broader Korean Beauty trend, which is currently providing financially attainable multi-step skincare routines for maintaining healthy skin

Regardless of the specific products you opt for – whether you’re following TikTok tips, incorporating Chlorophyll into your daily routine, or investing in high-end physician-prescribed treatments, like the Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Daily Peel or the Dermalogica Breakout Clearing Liquid Peel, there exists a skincare regimen suited to your needs. Nevertheless, a journey into Korean skincare could be a promising first step.