Procter & Gamble Recalls Dry Shampoo Sprays For Cancer-Causing Chemical

Procter & Gamble issued a voluntary recall on December 17th, for more than 30 aerosol spray hair care products, including many dry shampoos and dry conditioners, due to the possibility of benzene, a known carcinogen.

The items that are in question include Pantene, Herbal Essences, Hair Food, Old Spice, and Aussie products.

According to P&G, the implicated items are unlikely to expose people to quantities of benzene high enough to cause health problems. However, the company noted it has not “received any reports of adverse events,” but it’s moving forward with the recall out of “an abundance of caution.”

“Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers, including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening,” the recall notice stated. The recalled products must be removed from store shelves.

Procter & Gamble (P&G) is urging anyone who bought the recalled items, which were sold in shops and online across the United States, to throw them away. The company advises anyone with questions and concerns about getting full refunds to reach out to the Consumer Care team. Customers must fill out an online form or contact a hotline at 1-888-674-36319 Monday through Friday from 9 am to 6 pm ET.

The Food and Drug Administration has been alerted of this recall.

A full list of recalled products is available on the company’s website, including the production code numbers affected by the recall.