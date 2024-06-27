How To Apply Press-Ons Like A Pro, According To Celebrity Manicurists

Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

With the viral no-nicure touted as no-makeup makeup for nails and aura nails making a comeback, press-ons are the no-fuss version of summer’s favorite trends.

“Nail extensions last longer than press-ons [which is] a potential drawback for those looking to switch up their nail look often,” celebrity manicurist and imPRESS brand ambassador Tom Bachik tells ESSENCE.

If you’re too busy for the maintenance of regular manicures (or prefer to avoid cancer-linked UV light), the pre-shaped, easy application of press-ons can give more versatility to your look.

Below, celebrity manicurists Gina Edwards and Bachik let us in on their pro tips for press-ons.

How do press-ons differ from regular nail extensions?

Like Gel-X manicures, press-ons are pre-shaped nail extensions but more affordable and easy to remove. “Nail extensions are more of a commitment level and require you to upkeep approximately every two weeks with a nail professional,” celebrity manicurist and KISS brand ambassador, Gina Edwards says. Meanwhile, “press-ons take less time, are lower in cost, and are convenient as you can do them in the comfort of your own home whenever is ideal for you,” Bachik adds.

While at-home extension systems can last up to 14 days, like KISS Salon X-tend LED Soft Gel System and OPI xPRESS/ON nails, Bachik says they also allow you to change up your look easily as often as you like. If you prefer to switch your look often or take your nails on and off, press-ons can be reused and changed without damaging the fake nail.

How do you pick the right size for your nails?

“Sizing a key when applying your press ons,” Bachik says. On most nails, like imPRESS, KISS and Aprés Gel-X products, the nails are numbered underneath to help coordinate your size. “The largest is usually a zero which are the thumbs and then you work your way down,” Edwards says.

However, Bachik warns to avoid having the sides of the tips overlapping or touching the skin. “When in doubt, size down slightly so the nail can fully adhere to your nail plate,” he says. “Properly size your tips and lay them out in order of the fingers they go on to avoid confusion.” And, write them down!

How should you prep your nails before application?

Nail prep is a can’t miss step behind any manicure. “Cleanse your nail with alcohol, allow it to dry, and apply making sure there’s no oils on your nails or hands,” Edwards says. To avoid contaminants while applying tips, Bachik recommends grooming your cuticles, then cleansing and applying tips one hand at a time.

What are the steps?

After manicure prep, “make sure you are working on a clean dry nail surface, file and shape your nails first, buff the surface and then wipe with an alcohol pad,” Edwards says. For glue-on nails, Bachik recommends you “apply glue to the part of the tip that will touch the nail and apply nail glue to the natural nail.” Additionally, “if any glue comes out onto the skin, use an acetone-based polish remover to quickly remove it,” he says.

What about adhesive tab press-ons?

For nails with adhesive tabs, “be sure to size your nails from nail groove to nail groove, and peel the tab off the back of the nail prior to applying,” Edwards says. Then, your press-on is ready to apply. “Use the cuticle to line up the tip and apply the tips starting at the cuticle and applying soft pressure out towards the tip,” Bachik says. The key for any application is to get the nails as close to the cuticle line as possible.

What are the common mistakes?

Avoiding common mistakes is the difference between a salon-looking manicure and press-ons that pop off. “The most common mistakes are air pockets when they apply with glue and not preparing the nail plate properly,” Edwards says.

“You have to be sure to use the proper amount of glue if working with glue, as well as prep the nail prior to applying.” Bachik warns that failing to cleanse or dehydrate the nails with an alcohol prep pad or an acetone nail polish remover can impact adhesion.

Any pro tips?

According to Edwards, her pro tips range from working on your dominant hand first to washing your hands right before application. “For glue-ons, add glue to the belly of the false nails and press away from the cuticle line as you apply,” she says. “Don’t place your hands into water soon after––allow the press ons to settle on your nail beds.”

For Bachik, prepping your nails with a manicure, using properly sized tips, and cleansing your natural nail thoroughly are key. “Try not to use too much glue when applying the tips as it can squeeze out all over the fingers,” he adds. “If it does get on the skin, use acetone polish remover to quickly remove it.”

How should you remove them to protect your natural nail?

“Removing the nails requires patience and time,” Edwards says, while Bachik warns “if you rush the removal, you increase the chance of damaging your natural nails.” For adhesive press-ons, soaking your hands in a bowl of warm water and cuticle oil or a hot bath can be enough. “You can also apply cuticle oil or nail glue remover around the edges of nails to help loosen them, then gently peel the nail from side to side,” Bachik says.

Using tools like a cuticle pusher can help lift the nails from the side, while glue-on nails may require a nail glue remover. “The liquid squeeze bottle dissolves the glue and the chisel tip makes removal simple,” Edwards says, using products like GLUE OFF by KISS or Olive & June Press-On Nail Remover. “Use the chisel tip to lift the nail around the edges and then re-apply more nail glue remover underneath,” Bachik says, repeating until the nails easily come off. That way, you can avoid damaging both your natural and fake nail.