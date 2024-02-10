Prabal Gurung’s FW24 Beauty Looks Were Inspired By “Dark Romance”

Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil.

Before the lights came down and the models– who were clad in silky, shimmery, and feathery silhouettes– strutted the runway at the FW24 Prabal Gurung show, the hair and makeup teams came together to create the collection’s charming-yet-mysterious beauty story.

For the makeup, Romero Jennings, MAC’s Director of Makeup Artistry, was inspired by dark romance. In other words, he opted for an exaggerated smokey eye– a high-glam homage to slept-in makeup. Jennings and team got the job done with help from the MAC Eye Kohl Pencil in smolder and feline. He followed up with the MACStack Mascara on both the top and bottom lashes, and on the eyelids to create perfectly imperfect dotted specs.

While many models donned a bright red MAC lip, Jennings went with a two-toned lip for supermodel Precious Lee. The bold choice was brought to life with the MACXimal Matte Lipstick in caviar to complement Lee’s blue, feathery runway look. Finally, Jennings went over the eyes and lips with a dewy gloss– tying the face together.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 09: A model walks the runway at the Prabal Gurung fashion show during New York Fashion Week – February 2024: The Shows at Starrett-Lehigh Building on February 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

When it came to the hair, the incredible Jawara Wauchope was inspired to create his interpretation of a glam horror movie character. While each model’s hairstyle was tailored to their hair type and face shape, the key design was side-swept hair draped across the face. Despite the illusion of wet hair, Jawara used the newly released Dyson Supersonic R Professional Hair Dryer to create hair that was dry to the touch. This combination created a sinister and sexy look he described as, “bitchy, sexy, and sick.”

All-in-all, the hair and makeup worked together to create a beautifully goth runway glam moment. But the cherry on top? Nothing says happy Black History Month like seeing two Black beauty veterans leading the charge backstage during fashion month.