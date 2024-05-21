Product Of The Week: Patrick Ta Body Glow Balm

Composite by ESSENCE Staff

Summer is around the corner, and the assignment is to show skin. With body products becoming increasingly popular, it can be hard to determine which products are worth investing in. Regarding body glow products, I think it’s fair to say we all want something that makes our skin look like we’ve been drinking gallons of water when we’ve been drinking coffee all day. Luckily, there is one body product that has been claimed to illuminate the skin to another level: the Body Glow Balm by Packtrick Ta.

I first came across this product while watching Uche Natori’s makeup tutorial. During my binge (AKA a beauty writer’s research), I couldn’t help but notice the immediate effects of this product. Every time Natori rubbed the product into her skin, she received an instant glow every dry skin girlie, like myself, prays for.

Ignoring the hundreds of body glow products I have already, it was important that I tested out this product for research, and not because of my intense addiction to body care. After all, as a beauty writer, I owe it to the people to do the Lord’s work and deliver honest reviews, right?

There are two versions of the glow balm: She’s Bossy and She’s On Vacation. She’s glossy is a transparent formula that can work with all skin tones. This formula does remind me of Vaseline and makes me question if purchasing it is actually worth it.

However, She’s On Vacation is a bronze formula that will give you a tan glow as if you’re fresh off a vacation from St. Tropez. I decided to go with this formula since it is the one Natori consistently uses in her beauty routines. Both products are made with heavy oils: castor and jojoba are just a few. It’s no wonder the product seems to do the job instantly.

We all know that beauty isn’t cheap, and neither are luxury body products. But when it comes to the Body Glow Balm by Packtrick Ta, it’s a worthwhile investment. Priced at $50, this product is not just about making your skin shine brighter than the sun this summer. It’s about the quality and the results you get. I wasn’t too shocked at the pricing of this product due to its popularity and being created by one of the most famous celebrity makeup artists of all time. Yes, 50 dollars is a lot in this economy, but I truly believe we get what we pay for, and if we want a celebrity body glow, it will cost us.

My biggest qualm with the product was that, although the packaging gives the appearance that you are receiving plenty of product, you only receive 1oz. I like to highlight my legs, arms, and chest, but while using this product, I was trying to preserve the product. But, where I did put it, the results were incredible.

Although not required, I prepped my skin beforehand by using a body scrub to remove any dead skin that was holding me back from supple skin. I also appreciated the longevity of this product. I didn’t need to reapply, and my skin did not feel sticky, which can occur with most body glow products.

Overall, the Patrick Ta Body Glow Balm is perfect for when you’re on vacation or having a special night out. Use it when you want people to be blinded by your glow. After all, we only live once, and you deserve to treat yourself to luminous skin.