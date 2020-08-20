Courtesy of Pinterest

Today, Pinterest launched its newest Pinterest Shop collection, featuring all Black-owned fashion and beauty brands, in celebration of National Black Business Month.

The collection includes shoppable Pins across more than 20 Black-owned companies, including UOMA Beauty, Ceylon, MFMG, Range Beauty, Nolaskinsentials and more.

“We’ve seen an enormous increase in searches for ‘Black-owned businesses‘ in the past year, which shows how hungry the world is for more from their shopping experiences,” says Andréa Mallard, Chief Marketing Officer at Pinterest. “We’re proud to showcase these amazing entrepreneurs and help bring more customers to businesses as innovative and beautifully crafted as these.”

Pinterest has seen searches for “Black-owned business” increase by 13 times compared to the same period last year, and searches for “support small business” increased by nearly five times. This new edit makes it easier for consumers to discover and shop more brands under these searches.

To kick off the launch of the shop collection supermodel Liya Kebede has curated a board of her favorite picks from her made in Africa ethical resort wear brand lemlem.

The collection will live at pinterest.com/shop as a featured collection for the next few months, and then will live on as a saved collection on that account for discovery in the future. Pinterest says that it’s also featuring these businesses on the Today tab, as well as its Shopping Spotlights feature to make it easy to find and come back to these businesses at any time.