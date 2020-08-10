20 Rising Black-Owned Beauty Brands On My Radar Right Now

As we continue to celebrate Black Business Month in an attempt to make it a year-round thing, more Black-owned beauty brands come across my desk. I’m always excited to see Black men and women take on entrepreneurship, especially in an industry that has historically ignored our unique needs, even as we continued to over-index on spending.

But now, there are more brands than ever before that place a focus on our melanin, our curls and kinks, and our bodies.

These rising brands on my radar right now are not only contributing to the financial growth of the collective community, but they’re saying that Black beauty matters enough to be catered to and celebrated.

Check out the gallery below and shop their products specially formulated with us in mind.