20 Rising Black-Owned Beauty Brands On My Radar Right Now
By Shalwah Evans ·

As we continue to celebrate Black Business Month in an attempt to make it a year-round thing, more Black-owned beauty brands come across my desk. I’m always excited to see Black men and women take on entrepreneurship, especially in an industry that has historically ignored our unique needs, even as we continued to over-index on spending.

But now, there are more brands than ever before that place a focus on our melanin, our curls and kinks, and our bodies.

These rising brands on my radar right now are not only contributing to the financial growth of the collective community, but they’re saying that Black beauty matters enough to be catered to and celebrated.

Check out the gallery below and shop their products specially formulated with us in mind.

01
54 Thrones
“African beauty rituals are communal, romantic, ethereal and the cleanest thing you could adorn your skin with," says founder Christina Funke Tegbe. That comes through with every offering in her skincare line.
Shop Now
02
Free + True Skincare
Living an active lifestyle? Fall in love with this new skincare line inspired by the lifestyle of founder, licensed esthetician and certified cosmetics formulator Tami Blake.
Instagram/@freeandtrueskincare
Shop Now
03
Holly Hall Supply Co.
Launched by Houston-based entrepreneur Justin Moore, alongside his dermatologist father and brother, this gender neutral line makes high-quality skincare accessible and affordable.
Instagram/@hollyhallsupply
Shop Now
04
Face Kouture Beauty Ko
If you don't like drama (in your makeup that is), then these lashes are not for you. Koya Kouture's lashes will take your look to the next level with one quick and easy application.
Instagram/@facekouturelashes
available at Face Kouture Beauty Ko Shop Now
05
I+I Botanicals
Co-founded by Selam Kelati, this new organic and vegan skincare line uses CBD to bring products that are "good for the body, good for the earth, and good for the soul."
I+I Botanicals
Shop Now
06
Eve Milan New York
After working with thousands of clients, licensed esthetician Eden Gilliam was on a mission to make makeup a fun enhancement for women, not a beauty necessity. Her line free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates, artificial color and fragrance is made to help everyone feel good in their own skin.
Instagram/@evemilan.ny
Shop Now
07
Frigg
For hair and face potions that are just so frigging good (we couldn't wait to say that), fall in love with this brand. It uses holistic plant-based formulations to provide "stress less beauty" with a focus on mental health and wellness.
Instagram/@getfrigg
Shop Now
08
SHE-Y
Don't be fooled by the fact that this is considered an Italian luxury brand. Founder Menaye Donkor launched it out of the traditions of shea butter making. “My love and respect for Shea Butter stems from childhood. My mother always kept a tub of butter in our home--it was the solution to every problem," she says.
Instagram/@shey_by_menaye
Shop Now
09
Ayond
Founded by Shani Van Bruekelens, this gender neutral, vegan and cruelty-free brand puts skin first, with sustainability at the forefront.
Instagram/@_ayond_
Shop Now
10
Nuban Beauty
This premium Nigerian-based makeup brand is already a go-to for many, including beauty influencer Jackie Aina. Stella Ndekile and her team continue to bring the bold with each new launch.
Instagram/@nubanbeauty
Shop Now
11
London Grant
Tiffany Staten started making body butter out of her Atlanta kitchen as her baby bump grew and so did her need for safe and effective products. She eventually started to share her hand-made, small-batch products with friends and family. Now we can all enjoy them.
Instagram/@londongrantco
Shop Now
12
Doubledown Cosmetics
From lip glosses and highlighters with potent pigments to products that keep breakouts at bay, this brand is all about highlighting your melanin. Founded by husband and wife duo Marvin & Kristen Speller, it's organic, gluten and cruelty-free.
Doubledown Cosmetics
Shop Now
13
OpulenceMD Beauty
Founded By Anika Goodwin, MD, this brand combines glam with safety. Who better to trust your eyelashes than an ophthalmologist? Her lightweight magnetics have the lasting power you need without damaging your natural lashes.
OpulenceMD Beauty
Shop Now
14
Woo Me Beauty
These 100 percent handmade non-toxic serums will easily become a part of your nail care routine. When everyone else's nails are a mess due to quarantine, you'll be living you best claws life.
Instagram/@woomebeauty
Shop Now
15
Cocoa Shea
This brand for cocoa girls, by cocoa girls, is all about giving you the best glow of your life. Whether you suffer from skin ailments such as eczema or dry skin, it has you covered, literally.
Cocoa Shea
Shop Now
16
Taupe Coat
Clean non-toxic beauty is what's at the core of this nail brand from Bethany Jennene. The company was born out of her desire to eliminate as many toxic things from her life following her battle with Crohn’s Disease. And an after work hobby soon became a full-fledge business.
Instagram/@taupecoat
Shop Now
17
Skin Scholars
"Skin Scholars is not just a skin care company, we embody our indigenous traditions and principles that shaped who we are," explains Elaina Bright and Alysia Bright, the founders. Their mission is simple: make junk-free products that work.
Instagram/@skinscholars
18
Emolyne Cosmetics
Whether you're in search for a great nude that complements your melanin-rich skin tone, your perfect red nail polish, or a kit to match your lips with your nails, this is a brand you'll love. Founder Emolyne Ramlov knows that play and discovery are the best part of makeup.
Instagram/@emolynecosmetics
Shop Now
19
Temple Zen
No more relying on epsom salt baths and tape to keep your active body together from day to day. Jashiro Dean's soaks, body butters, and skincare products are a better alternative. They smell great, they feel good and make your skin glow.
Instagram/@templezenskincare
Shop Now
20
ILERA Apothecary
Made from natural ingredients and with founder Chinonye Akunne's Nigerian heritage at the core, this brand's products are made with love. Shea, lavender, chamomile, coconut oil, and cocoa butter are amongst the ethically-sourced ingredients you can find in the line.
Instagram/@ileraapothecary
Shop Now
