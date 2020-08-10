20 Rising Black-Owned Beauty Brands On My Radar Right Now

As we continue to celebrate Black Business Month in an attempt to make it a year-round thing, more Black-owned beauty brands come across my desk. I’m always excited to see Black men and women take on entrepreneurship, especially in an industry that has historically ignored our unique needs, even as we continued to over-index on spending.
But now, there are more brands than ever before that place a focus on our melanin, our curls and kinks, and our bodies.
These rising brands on my radar right now are not only contributing to the financial growth of the collective community, but they’re saying that Black beauty matters enough to be catered to and celebrated.
Check out the gallery below and shop their products specially formulated with us in mind.
54 Thrones
“African beauty rituals are communal, romantic, ethereal and the cleanest thing you could adorn your skin with," says founder Christina Funke Tegbe. That comes through with every offering in her skincare line.
After working with thousands of clients, licensed esthetician Eden Gilliam was on a mission to make makeup a fun enhancement for women, not a beauty necessity. Her line free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates, artificial color and fragrance is made to help everyone feel good in their own skin.
For hair and face potions that are just so frigging good (we couldn't wait to say that), fall in love with this brand. It uses holistic plant-based formulations to provide "stress less beauty" with a focus on mental health and wellness.
Don't be fooled by the fact that this is considered an Italian luxury brand. Founder Menaye Donkor launched it out of the traditions of shea butter making. “My love and respect for Shea Butter stems from childhood. My mother always kept a tub of butter in our home--it was the solution to every problem," she says.
Tiffany Staten started making body butter out of her Atlanta kitchen as her baby bump grew and so did her need for safe and effective products. She eventually started to share her hand-made, small-batch products with friends and family. Now we can all enjoy them.
From lip glosses and highlighters with potent pigments to products that keep breakouts at bay, this brand is all about highlighting your melanin. Founded by husband and wife duo Marvin & Kristen Speller, it's organic, gluten and cruelty-free.
Founded By Anika Goodwin, MD, this brand combines glam with safety. Who better to trust your eyelashes than an ophthalmologist? Her lightweight magnetics have the lasting power you need without damaging your natural lashes.
Clean non-toxic beauty is what's at the core of this nail brand from Bethany Jennene. The company was born out of her desire to eliminate as many toxic things from her life following her battle with Crohn’s Disease. And an after work hobby soon became a full-fledge business.
"Skin Scholars is not just a skin care company, we embody our indigenous traditions and principles that shaped who we are," explains Elaina Bright and Alysia Bright, the founders. Their mission is simple: make junk-free products that work.
Emolyne Cosmetics
Whether you're in search for a great nude that complements your melanin-rich skin tone, your perfect red nail polish, or a kit to match your lips with your nails, this is a brand you'll love. Founder Emolyne Ramlov knows that play and discovery are the best part of makeup.
No more relying on epsom salt baths and tape to keep your active body together from day to day. Jashiro Dean's soaks, body butters, and skincare products are a better alternative. They smell great, they feel good and make your skin glow.
Made from natural ingredients and with founder Chinonye Akunne's Nigerian heritage at the core, this brand's products are made with love. Shea, lavender, chamomile, coconut oil, and cocoa butter are amongst the ethically-sourced ingredients you can find in the line.