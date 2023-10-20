Pat McGrath Is Partnering With Google On An AR Makeup Experience

Photos: Courtesy of PAT McGRATH LABS

By now you probably know that makeup artist Pat McGrath isn’t afraid to push beauty boundaries. This is evident in everything she touches: from products like the Mothership Palette, to her masterful work during fashion month. McGrath’s expertise has also landed her on an Allure magazine cover and titles like “the most influential makeup artist in the world” by Vogue. And now? This same trailblazing nature has led her to dabble in the artificial intelligence (AR) sphere.

Open to the public this weekend, McGrath is partnering with Google on an experiential pop-up, The ARt of Beauty. The aim of the experience in New York is to allow consumers to step inside the PAT McGRATH LABS world. A world dipped in gold that allows you to virtually try on makeup with Google’s AR Beauty Tool, that is. Additionally, archives of McGrath’s work will be available to look through: editorial images and runway looks she’s helmed included.

If you thought the magic ended there– it doesn’t. Attendees will have the opportunity to get their makeup done by her backstage couture team. And lastly, every single attendee will receive a bag of goodies to take home. “The collaboration was inspired by the convergence of beauty and technology,” McGrath tells ESSENCE. “I created my brand to inspire people to be playful, daring, and experimental with their makeup,” she adds. “Google’s AR Beauty tool allows shoppers to try our mesmerizing shades and live their makeup fantasies right from their phones.”

McGrath’s overall goal with this venture is to make the makeup shopping experience a more inclusive and accessible one– a mission that is in line with the overall brand ethos. As McGrath says, “we’ve always championed diversity by offering transformative makeup shades with gorgeous color payoff on every skin tone.”