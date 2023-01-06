Online Makeup Line Ami Colé Heads To Sephora Shelves

Ami Colé

As you’re scrolling through Instagram, you might’ve seen this Black-owned brand appear frequently, especially if you’re a beauty obsessor. Since its launch in May 2021, Ami Colé has become a fan favorite garnering over 50 thousand followers on social media. To kick off the new year, the line is moving from the cyber screen to Sephora shelves, joining the retail’s Clean at Sephora category.

In a statement by Ami Colé founder Diarrha N’Diaye-Mbaye, she reminisces on her Sephora tenure from discovering brands and products to aiding women in securing a working regimen. In just under two years, her brand has found major success, joining forces with beauty’s biggest conglomerate. “I can’t believe that we are launching in Sephora,” says N’Diaye-Mbaye. “Through this partnership, we continue our mission to make clean beauty more inclusive. As a Black-owned and women-owned brand, reaching this milestone means everything – not only to me but to our entire community who helped us get here.”

@diarrhaxo

The Clean at Sephora initiative is exclusive to beauty brands whose formulas omit potential ingredients or chemicals that are environmentally harmful or toxic to human health, including parabens, sulfates, mercury compounds, and lead, among others. Ami Colé transparently offers clean makeup to Black women who, for decades, have been disenfranchised when it comes to the beauty products they use and changing the way we view and use makeup. Bestsellers like the Lip Treatment Oil contain baobab and camellia oils and passionfruit oils, which are known to give ultra antioxidants and hydration to both the skin and lips to nourish and protect those target areas without harsh chemicals getting in the way. Additional favorites, like the Lash-Amplifying Mascara, Light-Catching Highlighter, Ultra-Flex Brow Shaping Gel, Skin-Enhancing Concealer, and Skin Melt Loose Powder, will also be available on Sephora shelves.

“Sephora is thrilled to partner with Ami Colé and help support their mission of bringing clean and inclusive makeup to clients”, says Alison Hahn, SVP of Merchandising Makeup & Fragrance at Sephora. “Founder Diarrha N’Diaye-Mbaye is fearlessly dedicated to changing beauty industry standards, and we admire her commitment to bringing these products to underserved clients.”

Whether you’ve been curious to try it out or you need to re-up, head to Sephora in-store or online to shop all things Ami Colé.