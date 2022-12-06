Sephora Announces 2023 Accelerate Founders Cohort

Getty: John Phillips / Stringer

Since its 15% pledge, Sephora has dedicated itself to encouraging and supporting Black and Brown beauty owners. Entering its eighth year, the 2023 Accelerate Brand Incubation Program has selected a cohort of seven cosmetic founders ranging from skincare and makeup to fragrance and haircare, furthering their mission to full representation on their striped shelves.

“We are very excited to welcome all 2023 finalists to the Accelerate program and into the Sephora family,” said Priya Venkatesh, Senior Vice President, Global Merchandising, in a statement. “Our program continues to create spaces for BIPOC-founded and owned brands that represent our clients and the world today, all while providing meaningful support for growing brands to succeed.”

Being a part of the Accelerate community offers owners a six-month curriculum of several benefits. One is putting BIPOC founders in spaces to network, build investor collections and receive financial grants to aid in elevation. They’ll also have an advisory team of inclusive beauty industry partners, including financial professionals and founders from the Sephora portfolio, like Mazdack Rassi of Milk Makeup, Wende Zomnir of Urban Decay, and Christine Chang and Sarah Lee of Glow Recipe.

The following class joins the legacies of other Black-owned beauty brands, such as Danessa Myricks Beauty, Bread Beauty Supply, Adwoa Beauty, Pendulum, Topicals, and 54 Thrones.

Scroll ahead for the official 2023 Sephora Accelerate Cohort.

Moodeaux – Designed around the connection between scent, memory, and emotion, MOODEAUX, founded by Brianna Arps, features a line of clean fragrances that turns accessorizing your mood into mindful self-care and luxury into a lifestyle.

BROWN GIRL Jane Founded by Malaika Jones, Tai Beauchamp, and Nia Jones, BROWN GIRL Jane is a wellness-first multicultural beauty and health brand focused on solution-oriented, innovative products that boost mood and reduce the appearance and feeling of stress.

Range Beauty – Founded by Alicia Scott, Range Beauty is plant-powered makeup that targets uneven tones and soothes irritated skin for melanin-rich women affected by acne and eczema.

Glosshood – Founded by Sienna Brown, Glosshood is a beauty brand that provides niche goods that honor your inner child.

Seaspire Skincare – Founded by Camille Martin, Seaspire Skincare is disrupting the skincare industry with new ingredients that are safer for humans and more sustainable for our environment.

OUI the People – Founded by Karen Young, OUI the People is a treatment-driven body care brand redefining the beauty culture through a lens of inclusivity.

Of Other Worlds – Founded by Simedar Jackson, Of Other Worlds is a clinically conscious, culturally-inclusive beauty brand that straddles the line between clean and clinical to develop skincare that doesn’t compromise effectiveness or alienate our community.