Tonight is the premiere of season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and we’re ready to start our engines, as Nicki Minaj pledges allegiance to the drag as a guest judge. The first time we heard Nicki on a track, we knew she was a vibe. Her animated quips quickly became a signature part of her sound, and soon after, an accompanying look followed.
She leaves it all on the stage as if she were lip syncing for her life, marrying her unapologetic rap lyrics with moves better than a perfectly executed death-drop. Her colorful lace front wigs are endless, her makeup is creative, she serves bawdy with no padding, and sis knows a thing or two about reading someone. She’s everything we want in a drag queen.
We wouldn’t be surprised if Mrs. Petty pulled a Violet Chachki-like outfit change on the red carpet, or took off her wig only to reveal another dope wig underneath. If the category is Barbie realness, she’s getting tens across the board. Whether she’s twerking the runway down, rocking 35 inches (of hair that is), or working a full facekini, she serves up the best drag you’ve ever seen from a queen with no tuck.
So as we look forward to tonight’s premiere, we look back at
all the times Nicki’s over the top style gave us (and the queens) the creative inspiration
we need.
01
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
02
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
03
Rob Kim/FilmMagic
04
James Devaney/GC Images
05
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
06
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
07
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
08
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
09
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
10
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
11
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)
12
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
13
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
14
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 21: Nicki Minaj is seen during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on September 21, 2018 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)