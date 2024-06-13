These Are The Next Best Options Before Botox And Filler

Composite by Samantha Mims

“Truth is…” allows readers to get esthetician-backed advice without having to step foot into an office. In each article, certified skin therapist Samantha Mims shares her do’s and don’ts, product recommendations, and more to help you along your skin care journey.

Still unsure if you’re ready for botox and filler but searching for alternative treatments that come close to its results? With the rapid evolution of skincare and clinical facial treatments, there have been so many minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures that act as “the next best thing.”

From a skin health point of view, I am generally praising three micro facial treatments that boost the skin’s collagen, firmness and skin texture. Learn more about them below.

Microdermabrasion

Summer-safe, gentle and progressive is exactly how I’d describe this treatment. Its benefits of renewing the skin’s texture to evening out the tone will increase after each session. Instantly, the skin feels softer and appears brighter after your first session and there’s no downtime attached.

It’s one of the few treatments I’d suggest year round if your skin is more sensitive and your concerns can be easily targeted. As it applies to any facial, you are guaranteed to see the best results throughout a series of sessions, varying between 1 to 5 treatments. Maintenance facials are required in order to keep up your results… but it’s well worth it.

Microinfusions

This is one of my personal favorites as an alternative to botox and filler because the results are one of its kind. With the use of a tiny micro-channeling device, it deposits a unique blend of actives and vitamins into the superficial layer of the skin. This immediately perks up the collagen cells, making the skin look plumped and dewy.

If you ever craved the illusion of poreless skin, this treatment is perfect for that. As another summer-safe procedure, it’s my go-to recommendation for special occasions or to simply work on building your skin back up to a healthy state. Results tend to peak three days post facial and can last for weeks, dependent upon good aftercare. Aside from staying away from exfoliants or applying makeup the same day, this treatment comes with no downtime.

Microneedling

One of the most highly ranked cosmetic procedures, microneedling involves thin needles that create tiny punctures in the skin which generate new skin tissue to smooth, tone and strengthen. The perfect candidate for this treatment is someone who is looking to correct discoloration, sun spots, fine lines and acne scarring.

Unlike the other treatments listed, this does include downtime and is best when performed during fall and winter months. It can take up to 7 to 10 days for the skin to fully heal itself. That said, during this period it is essential that you follow the aftercare guidelines. It requires a three-step routine (cleanse, moisturize and SPF), and avoiding makeup, the sun and vigorous activity throughout the week.

And just like that, you’re one step closer to the best skin of your life!