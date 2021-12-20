We’re officially in the thick of the holiday season, and now that we have finally recovered from the hearty family dinner we shared with close family and friends in November, it is the perfect time to start our last-minute gift shopping for our favorite beauty enthusiasts who are always looking for the next best thing in beauty and self-care. Whether it’s stuffing their holiday stockings with luscious lip colors or keeping their vanity filled with fabulous fragrances, we dug into our treasure trove of the latest launches from November that had us in awe.
The best part of this launch list is that these products can also serve as amazing gifts for your favorite beauty enthusiasts, makeup artists, and TikTok influencers—and let’s not forget yourself!
Below, see the products that launched in November that are sure to help make those close to you feel loved.
01
AOA Heat Resistant Hair Tool Mat
Never burn your table or counter tip again with AOA’s Heat Resistant Hair Tool Mat. Withstanding up to 460F degrees, the high-quality silicone protects your surfaces from heat-styling tools while also keeping your tools on the counter without slipping.
Photo Courtesy of AOA
02
Dove Purely Pampering Shea Butter with Warm Vanilla Body Wash
Spend some time pampering yourself and nourishing your skin. The Purely Pampering Shea Butter with Warm Vanilla Body Wash has a delicate and deeply nourishing formula that includes Dove’s Nutrium Moisture technology to retain your skin’s natural moisture.
Photo Courtesy of Dove
03
Red by Kiss Silky Stylez x Keyshia Cole Glitter Scarf In Pink Pearl
Keyshia Cole collaborated with Red by Kiss to bring us stylish and shimmer scarves to adorn our crown. If you ask us, the Red by Kiss Silky Stylez x Keyshia Cole Glitter Scarf is perfect for standing out this holiday season.
Photo Courtesy of Red by Kiss
04
Nails by Ryder K Flower Red & Rainbow High
Ryder is a four-year-old mini-boss who owns her own nail polish business. Her latest colors include the Flower Red & Rainbow High collection that features a rosy red to make you smile and colorful confetti to make your nails eye-catching and fun.
Photo Courtesy of Nails by Ryder K
05
Good Chemistry Sugar Berry Rollerball Perfume
If you’re envisioning playful days on the beach then look no further than Good Chemistry’s Sugar Berry Rollerball Perfume. The sweet and energetic scent boasts a delightful balance of freesia, raspberry, and vanilla.
Photo Courtesy of Good Chemistry
06
SoHum Cashmere + Tonka Bean
SoHum has captured the warm and cozy scent of cashmere with its new Cashmere + Tonka Bean Candle that is perfect for the autumn season. The addition of warm vanilla and serene floral notes playfully lingers while the robust addition of wood and musk creates an aroma that makes any space a happy home.
Photo Courtesy of SoHum
07
Human Race Reenergizing Whiteclay Body Bar
The Reenergizing Whiteclay Body Bar is your go-to if you want to gently cleanse and hydrate your skin without stripping its moisture. Made for all skin types, the soap-free formula features purifying kaolin clay, moisture-locking snow mushroom extract, and nourishing shea butter.
Photo Courtesy of Human Race
08
Curie Whipped Body Wash
Ditch your boring shower routine with Curie’s innovative Whipped Body Wash that’s both rich and velvety. At the end of a long day, lather up with whipped soap to leave your skin clean and moisturized. And hey, it even works as a super-smooth shaving cream. Talk about a 2-in-1!
Photo Courtesy of Curie
09
Auda.B Dirty Money Vegan Nail Polish
Nails are the perfect way to show off your festive side! For your at-home manicure, turn to Auda.B’s Dirty Money Vegan Nail Polish that features vibrant and shimmery golds, fluorescents, and metallics. Did we mention the polish is vegan? Such a great buy!
Phtoto Courtesy of Auda.B
10
Happy Dance Soul-Reviving CBD + CBG Hand Cream
Hands deserve a self-care moment too! Fortunately, Happy Dance released the Happy Dance Soul Reviving Hand Cream (), which contains 75mg of both CBD and CBG and helps to hydrate and restore hands to a smoother, softer state. The formula also contains Sweet Almond Oil, Vitamin E, and Kahai Oil to soften, condition, and hydrate skin.
Photo Courtesy of Happy Dance
11
Mary Kay Silky Setting Powder
The last thing you want when finishing your makeup is a setting powder that turns your look from fab to cakey. Mary Kay’s new Silky Setting Powder is so light that it smoothes skin and minimizes shine while providing a matte finish, evening out skin tone, and blurring minor imperfections.
The one-of-a-kind formula contains a plant-based emollient that provides silky softness for increased comfort and decreased dryness.
Photo Courtesy of Mary Kay
12
Lush Cosmetics Sweet Wild Orange Hand Balm
Keep your hand moisturized in the harsh winter months with Lush Cosmetics’ Sweet Wild Orange Hand Balm. The balm highlights a sweet blend of nourishing almond oil, coconut oil, sweet wild orange oil, and glycerine.
Photo Courtesy of Lush
13
Farmaesthetics Lemon Cuticle Cream
Dry hands and cuticles are the signs of frequent washing and sanitizing. To combat the side effects, turn to Farmaesthetics’ Lemon Cuticle Cream that absorbs quickly and leaves your hands nourished.
Photo Courtesy of Farmaesthetics
14
Thrive Causemetics Pout Hero Exfoliating Lip Scrub
Every time Thrive Causemetics releases a new product, it understands the assignment! The Pout Hero Exfoliating Lip Scrub is a three-in-one formula that exfoliates flaky lips, moisturizes with avocado butter and pomegranate seed oil, and prepares your pucker by creating a smooth canvas for your favorite lip product.
Photo Courtesy of Thrive Causemetics
15
Lawless Beauty The Glam One Eyeshadow Palette
This holiday season, go smoky with Lawless Beauty’s The Glam One Eyeshadow Palette, which contains six rich-buttery matte shades and two ultra-reflective metallic shades that are sure to add a little shimmer to your holiday glam. Aside from the gorgeous colors, the mini eyeshadow palette is also talc-free, silicone-free, and travel-friendly, making it a great way to step up your makeup game.
Photo Courtesy of Lawless Beauty
16
Nativa SPA Quinoa Firming Body Lotion
Caress your body in a fast-absorbing lotion infused with deeply nourishing quinoa oil to visibly improve the health of your skin. Nativa SPA’s Quinoa Firming Body Lotion does just that, with a lovely warm and floral fragrance that includes soft notes of peony and a light touch of comforting vanilla. The proprietary formula also provides visible firming and toning benefits.
Photo Courtesy of Nativa Spa
17
Kinship Self Reflect Rose Probiotic Moisturizing Sunscreen SPF 32
The Self Reflect Rose Probiotic Moisturizing Sunscreen SPF 32 sheer, reef-safe, benzene-free mineral sunscreen is ideal for blemish-prone skin. The formula contains a delicate rose scent, as well as Kinship’s award-winning Self Reflect formula, which provides skin with a healthy glow, UVA/UVB protection, and hydration while soothing skin.
Photo Courtesy of Kinship
18
IL MAKIAGE Dirty Talk Lipstick
IL MAKIAGE designed new, fabulously creamy lipsticks with bold color and a high impact. Dirty Talk Lipstick has a long-lasting, silky-matte finish and is enriched with hydrating mango butter and other nourishing oils.
19
MOB Beauty Matte Lipstick
There’s no denying that a bold red lip is the definition of sexiness. MOB Beauty got the memo when it released its new Matte Lipstick. Offering one-swipe color payoff, the lipstick is packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and plant waxes to offer a blurring, velvety finish and also protect, soothe, and seal moisture for creamy, comfortable wear.
20
Coastal Citizen Sun Glass Balm
Coastal Citizen has discovered a solution for those times when you want to glow without wearing makeup. The Sun Glass Balm is a multifunctional light-reflecting balm formulated with responsibly sourced mica, mango butter, and niacinamide, as well as natural extracts like ginseng, green tea, black currant, and acai, that can be worn alone, under, or over makeup to protect the skin from environmental aggressors, soothe stressed-out skin, and brighten the appearance of skin.
Photo Courtesy of Coastal Citizen
21
Glamzon Beauty Supreme Being Eyeshadow Palette
The Supreme Being Eyeshadow Palette () is a high-quality palette with 12 high-pigment shades in matte and metallic finishes that can be worn every day or for a special occasion. With these easy-to-blend shadows, you can easily create a plethora of looks ranging from natural to dramatic.
Photo Courtesy of Glamazon
22
FORVR Mood Cookie Coma Candle
Set the mood of the holiday season with a sweet scent that will take you back to your childhood. Featuring hints of almond, brown sugar cinnamon, butter, and Tahitian vanilla, the Cookie Coma Candle from FORVR Mood has a 65-hour burn time for a festive good time to remember.
Photo Courtesy of Forvr Mood
23
MAKE Beauty Hibernation Capsule Overnight Recovery Balm
Allow the Hibernation Capsule Overnight Recovery Balm by MAKE Beauty work to hydrate and replenish your skin while you sleep. The recovery balm works overnight to reveal a radiant well-rested complexion by the next morning with a special formula of oligopeptides, upcycled apple saccharide, and fermented marine microorganisms.
Photo Courtesy of Make
24
AAVRANI Healing Rose Clay Mask
We are all in need of self-care. While planning your Sunday, consider getting your hands on a 5-minute mask that draws out impurities, restores damaged skin and improves skin elasticity. AAVRANI’s Healing Rose Clay Mask is formulated with saffron, pomegranate, rose clay, rose water, and pure Bulgarian rose oil that soothes irritation, brightens skin, and reduces rosacea/eczema.
Photo Courtesy of Aavrani
25
DEZI SKIN MASQUE ON Overnight Moisture Mask
You can never have enough masks. That’s exactly why placing the MASQUE ON Overnight Moisture Mask in a stocking stuffer will never be equivalent to gifting a lump of charcoal. The powerful sleep mask uses a blend of AHAs and microalgae to work hard at night to hydrate, tighten and revitalize the skin just in time for the AM.
Photo Courtesy of Dezi
26
KKW Fragrance Opal Mood Fragrance
Who says you can’t enjoy the playful spirit of floral scents in the Fall/Winter? KKW Fragrance certainly encourages it. We adore the combination of sheer jasmine, fresh freesia, and the sensuality of honeysuckle nectar with creamy sandalwood, silk musk, and cedarwood featured in the Opal Mood Fragrance.
Photo Courtesy of KKW Fragrance
27
Lavanila Vanilla Sugarcane Fragrance
Unlock a touch of sweetness with the new fragrance from Lavanila. The Vanilla Sugarcane Fragrance features sparkling sugarcane, vanilla flower, bright mandarin, and creamy Madagascar vanilla. An entire mood!
Photo Courtesy of Lavanila
28
BROWN GIRL jane HEAL Body Butter
In the winter, keeping the skin hydrated and moisturized is more important than ever, which is why BROWN GIRL jane turned to the healing powers of premium, extra-strength CBD for its new HEAL Body Butter. The formula is also infused with a custom blend of Shea and Cocoa Butters, Chamomile, Calendula, and Aloe for all of your self-care needs.
Photo Courtesy of Brown Girl jane
29
SBLA BEAUTY Double The Plump Lip Plump & Sculpt
An inexpensive way to achieve lips that look fuller and firmer without the use of injections is always appreciated. The Double The Plump Lip Plump & Sculpt uses a sophisticated formula to give you noticeably plumper lips that last up to four hours. The lip treatment reduces fine lines, enhances shape, and provides serious hydration with a single swipe thanks to hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and a triple peptide blend.
Photo Courtesy of SBLA
30
Kosterina Skincare Starter Set
If you haven’t heard, olive oil has numerous skincare benefits, including skin protection, anti-aging, and cleansing. Kosterina bottled those advantages in the new Skincare Starter Set, which includes 100% pure, signature extra virgin olive oil. The facial oil in the set also contains lachestim, together the oil provides hydration, antioxidants, and moisture without clogging pores.
Photo Courtesy of Kosterina
31
goldieglow Hydrating + Brightening Face Mask
The goldieglow Hydrating + Brightening Face Mask is the key to skin that looks firm and dewy like you just hopped out of the shower. This hydrating and brightening mask is packed with natural ingredients that will make you feel like you just left a spa. Flawless!
Photo Courtesy of goldieglow
32
Rose Inc Cooling Spheres Facial Massager Duo
Rose Inc. clearly wants us to embrace the cold with these Cooling Spheres Facial Massagers ($60), which aid in lymphatic drainage. These spheres provide an instant cooling effect while visibly reducing puffiness, redness, and the appearance of undereye circles.
Photo Courtesy of Rose Inc
33
Rebecca Minkoff Blush Eau De Parfum
Rebecca Minkoff’s new fragrance exudes brightness and cheer. The Blush Eau De Parfum fragrance begins with sparkling top notes of citrus and black currant before transitioning into a heart of lush white florals punctuated by cedarwood and tonka bean.
Photo Courtesy of Rebecca Minkoff
34
Casper Silk Pillowcase + Sleep Mask Set
Silk is an excellent fabric for both hair and skin. The luxurious material promotes circulation, which aids in moisture retention and protects hair and skin from friction damage. Casper’s Silk Pillowcase + Sleep Mask Set is made entirely of Mulberry Silk.
Photo Courtesy of Casper
35
The Maker Naked Eau de Parfum
The Maker delightfully encapsulates the sensuality of a skin scent with its new Naked Eau de Parfum, which was inspired by a love affair and features cool, light notes of Tangerine, Wild Orris, and White Musc.
Photo Courtesy of The Maker
36
Lunata Cordless Hot Brush
While you’re on the go for the holidays, turn to the reliability and perfection of the Lunata Cordless Hot Brush for your hair styling needs. The world’s first cordless and full-sized hot brush reaches 450°F for 40 minutes to make your tresses look beautiful, healthy-looking, and smooth (without the frizz).
Photo Courtesy of Lunata
37
Henry Rose The Playground
With the help of Henry Rose’s The Playground Set, you can have some fun with your scents. This set features travel-size bottles, allowing fragrance enthusiasts to explore the brand’s full range of fine fragrances. By scent layering to find the perfect fragrance cocktail that feels true to you, the set creates the perfect canvas for a signature fragrance.
Photo Courtesy of Henry Rose
38
Love, Indus & Makaibari Limited Edition Gift Set
The Love, Indus & Makaibari Limited Edition Gift Set aims to spread love, light, and luxury this holiday season. This one-of-a-kind gift set contains the Amrutini® Precious Potion Vital Cream and Amrutini® Luminosity Dewdrops, an intensely hydrating duo that illuminates and strengthens the skin while providing a soft glow. The set also includes the Silver Makaibari Tips Imperial Tea and the Silver Coated Tea Light Holders, handcrafted by master artisans in India, will brighten your home and heart
Photo Courtesy of Love, Indus & Makaibari
39
Bellabeat Ivy
The Ivy encourages a healthy lifestyle by documenting health data, lifestyle habits, and reproductive cycles to help women understand their bodies better. Developed with the female body in mind to aid in the understanding of biological responses to activity.
Photo Courtest of Bellabeat
40
Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde
Winter weather can cause everything from dullness to dryness on our skin. This season, use technology to avoid the effects of temperature changes. The Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde is the brand’s latest humidification technology includes full-machine H13 HEPA filtration, hygienic humidification, and whole-room purification, making it an all-in-one product that helps to maintain a healthy home and skin.
Photo Courtesy of Dyson
