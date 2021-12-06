The holiday season is in full gear, which means it’s time to create lasting memories with those you love—even if it’s under the mistletoe (wink, wink). Speaking of making a lasting impression, have you considered treating yourself to an early holiday present? We have!

At Essence, we are encouraging ourselves to dive into self-care this season, and what better way to treat yourself than purchasing a new fragrance that evokes happiness and cheer. Let’s be honest, fragrance can take your fashion and beauty experience from 10 to 100 and there’s nothing like the sillage of a lovely aroma that can create the perfect scent memory. Not to mention, aromatic fragrances are very therapeutic and necessary for self-care.

If you’re looking for a new signature scent before attending holiday affairs, we’ve got you covered. Below, we’ve compiled a list of the bestselling and top-rated perfumes on Sephora that deserve a spot on your beauty counter. From sweet and playful notes to deep and seductive undertones, we pull out all the stops to find the best of the best.

And hey, if none of these fit your fancy, no pressure. You can always use this list of must-have fragrances to come up with the ideal gift for someone special in your life. As they say, no one can have enough fragrances on their vanity…just saying.