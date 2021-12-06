The holiday season is in full gear, which means it’s time to create lasting memories with those you love—even if it’s under the mistletoe (wink, wink). Speaking of making a lasting impression, have you considered treating yourself to an early holiday present? We have!
At Essence, we are encouraging ourselves to dive into self-care this season, and what better way to treat yourself than purchasing a new fragrance that evokes happiness and cheer. Let’s be honest, fragrance can take your fashion and beauty experience from 10 to 100 and there’s nothing like the sillage of a lovely aroma that can create the perfect scent memory. Not to mention, aromatic fragrances are very therapeutic and necessary for self-care.
If you’re looking for a new signature scent before attending holiday affairs, we’ve got you covered. Below, we’ve compiled a list of the bestselling and top-rated perfumes on Sephora that deserve a spot on your beauty counter. From sweet and playful notes to deep and seductive undertones, we pull out all the stops to find the best of the best.
And hey, if none of these fit your fancy, no pressure. You can always use this list of must-have fragrances to come up with the ideal gift for someone special in your life. As they say, no one can have enough fragrances on their vanity…just saying.
01
CHANEL COCO MADEMOISELLE Eau de Parfum
The warm floral scent of Chanel’s Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum
is nothing short of irresistibly seductive. With its contemporary composition of fresh and vibrant orange to awaken the senses, transparent accords of Grasse jasmine, May rose, and blooming accents of patchouli and vetiver, the sparkling amber scent is reminiscent of a daring young Coco Chanel.
02
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum
Black Opium Eau de Parfum
by Yves Saint Laurent is a warm and sweet gourmand aroma that feels edgy and daring at first mist. Prepare for an adrenaline rush with intoxicating notes of black coffee and sweet vanilla that ease into the softness of white flowers for a spirited scent.
03
Maison Margiela ’REPLICA’ By the Fireplace
Maison Margiela ’REPLICA’ By the Fireplace Eau De Toilette
is a warm and spicy scent with a touch of sweet gourmand notes that creates a cozy scent. The perfume perfectly combines orange flower, clove oil, and chestnut atop a comforting vanilla base in the hopes of evoking memories of wood crackling in the fireplace.
04
Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Eau De Parfum
Flowerbomb Eau De Parfum
by Viktor&Rolf is a lovely floral perfume that exudes classic femininity with a bursting and intoxicating whirl of cattleya, jasmine, and rose. A warm patchouli and vanilla cologne base complement the fragrance.
05
CHANEL Chance Eau Tendre Eau de Parfum
CHANEL’s Chance Eau Tendre Eau de Parfum
is a fruity floral scent that is as unexpected and radiant as it is tender. The delicate combination of jasmine absolute, rose essence, grapefruit, quince, and white musk personifies the aroma of sensitivity.
06
Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau De Parfum
The warm floral aroma of Yves Saint Laurent’s Libre Eau De Parfum
is bold, like those who dare to live by their own rules while remaining delightfully sultry. For a one-of-a-kind scent, lavender essence from France is combined with the sensuality of Moroccan orange blossom and a provocative note of vanilla extract.
07
Valentino Donna Born In Roma Eau de Parfum
Valentino’s Donna Born In Roma Eau de Parfum
is a warm floral inspired by Roman street style and edgy haute couture. The sweet trio of jasmine flowers, sparkling blackcurrant, and warm vanilla combine to create an enticing scent.
08
Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum
Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum
by Gucci is a decadent fruity floral that embodies free-spiritedness and positive energy. The scent is surrounded by gardenia flowers, blended with solar jasmine absolute, a cheerful pear blossom accord, and sweet brown sugar accord.
09
Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de Parfum
Carolina Herrera’s GOOD GIRL Eau de Parfum
is an innovative warm floral scent that combines effortless elegance and strength, capturing the modern woman’s duality. The sweetness of jasmine give the fragrance its brightness while the darker scent is attributed to richly fragrant cocoa and enticing tonka beans. It’s completed with immediate vibrancy due to the presence of almond and coffee.
10
Dior Miss Dior Eau de Parfum
Miss Dior Eau de Parfum
by Dior is a classic warm floral scent that will make you feel effortlessly feminine. The vibrant floral bouquet is sensual, with velvety roses accented by fresh lily-of-the-valley and spicy peony, and enveloped by powdery iris.
TOPICS: beauty Fragrance holiday fragrance gifts