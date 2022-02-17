It may be safe to assume that we have all finally recuperated our finances after blowing our holiday budget to make those we care for feel special before the new year. Welcome, 2022. Have a seat and behave yourself!
Like a crystal ball, our favorite brands have foreseen our need for self-care at the top of the new year and prioritized it in their new beauty and self-care products. Hello, Peach & Lily and Pear Nova!
In January, we noticed an increase in the number of brands producing beauty and wellness products that promote healthy skin and a natural glow, and we can’t wait to share our faves. And yes, while we are highlighting the best product launches for the first month of the year, we wanted to shine a spotlight on some of the brands that dropped during the holiday season in December that you may have missed.
Old Man Winter will have a tough time trying to battle with these lip balms and hand creams that serve as a shield of protection.
Check out the list below for the secrets to your winter glow.
01
Caress Cocoa Butter & Oat Milk Body Wash
What was your resolution for the new year? Hopefully, dry skin will be a thing of the past! The Cocoa Butter & Oat Milk Body Wash gives you the feeling of quickly hydrated skin and helps you start the year on the right foot. This creamy composition melts into a buttery lather, leaving your skin feeling soft, supple, and attractive.
Photo Courtesy of Caress
02
Billie’s Whipped Shave Cream
It’s no wonder that Billie’s Shave Cream is described as a cloud-like cream if you’ve ever tried it. The Whipped Shave Cream is a lightly whipped texture shaving cream that is now available in two scents: Lavender & Bergamot and Fresh-Squeezed Grapefruit. This nourishing shave cream was created to allow your razor to float over your skin, resulting in the smoothest and softest shave you’ve ever experienced.
Photo Courtesy of Billie
03
ManiMe Matte Top Coat
This top coat may now be combined with any of your favorite nail gels to create the perfect look for the season. This top coat extends the life of your gels with the same extra clear protection as ManiMe’s Max Top Coat No. 2, but with a matte finish and a durable, long-lasting layer in just 30 seconds.
Photo Courtesy of ManiMe
04
COVERGIRL Exhibitionist Stretch and Strengthen Mascara
This mascara wraps and stretches each individual lash for an overall eye-opening effect, thanks to its premium wire-bristle brush. It also contains lash-loving chemicals that help to preserve and strengthen lashes against breaking. Experience your choice of Black, Very Black, Black Brown, and Very Black Waterproof.
Photo Courtesy of Covergirl
05
KINLÒ Coconut Body Oil
To keep your skin moisturized during the dry months of winter, try KINLÒ’s new Coconut Body Oil. It’s a 100% plant-based oil that uses the fatty acids derived from coconuts to provide moisture to the skin, hair, and nails.
Photo Courtesy of Kinlo
06
eva nyc Lazy Jane Salt-Free Spray
Is there a way to get vacation hair in a bottle? Eva NYC’s Salt-Free Wave Spray is fuss-free, bringing out hair’s natural texture in seconds and leaving hair smooth and touchable, creating easily tousled beach waves. With notes that include Ylang, Bergamont, Lavender, and Rose, this moisturizer and softener are made with Sea Lavender, a marine herb with remarkable antioxidant characteristics. Hemp-Seed Oil-derived ingredients moisturize and protect the hair while locking in maximum moisture. The salt-free solution hydrates and texturizes fast to create waves that aren’t sticky, dry, or crunchy!
Photo Courtesy of Eva NYC
07
Honest More Moisture Body Butter
During the dry winter months, do you crave more moisture? The NEW More Moisture Body Butter from The Honest Company has just arrived to hydrate parched, dry skin. This vegan cream is formulated with natural components such as shea butter and a hydration combination that includes jojoba and almond oil. The heavy cream also hydrates for 36 hours, leaving no greasy residue or white cast behind, only a sweet almond aroma and silky smooth skin.
Photo Courtesy of Honest
08
Hally Fluffy G Foamy Glazet Hair Gloss
There’s never been anything quite like Fluffy G, which is part toning glaze, part hydrating gloss, and a whole lot of foam. It’s the perfect in-shower hair treatment for all hair types, leaving hair lustrous and soft. Fluffy G is not a hair color, but rather a hair treatment. It moisturizes, adds shine, eliminates frizz, and restores body, texture, and lackluster color instead. Simply apply the foam to damp hair in the shower, wait 10 minutes before rinsing, then shampoo and condition as usual. Fluffy G is created in the United States and is ammonia-free, sulfate-free, paraben-free, PPD-free, gluten-free, cruelty-free, vegan, and infused with chamomile, lavender, ginseng, and aloe.
Photo Courtesy of Hally
09
Sun Bum Revitalizing Detox Scalp Scrub
Even our hair requires a detox. This color-safe, sulfate-free Detox Scalp Scrub lathers as a shampoo to cleanse and exfoliate your scalp and hair by breaking down product buildup, dirt, and excess oil with Apple Cider Vinegar for detoxifying + exfoliating, Sugar that gently exfoliates collected buildup around our scalp, and Blue Agave that contains protective antioxidants.
Photo Courtesy of Sun Bum
10
Coffee Bae x Everyday Humans Big Mood SPF30 Milky Lip Balm Coffee Set
We love a good collaboration, especially when it’s limited-edition and delicious! Everyday Humans recently partnered with CoffeeBae to create the Coffee Lover Set, an affordable package that includes mini-sized Lovers Roast coffee beans from Bae World to fuel your day, an oat-milk lip balm to fuel your skincare, and Big Mood prompt cards for introspection.
Photo Courtesy of Everyday Humans
11
Neutrogena® Clear Coverage Flawless Matte CC Cream
Developed with dermatologists for acne-prone skin, the Clear Coverage Flawless Matte CC Cream is highly inclusive. Available in 34 shades, the hypoallergenic color correcting product is perfect for most skin types and infused with niacinamide (vitamin B3) to create a full-coverage, matte finish without the worries of breakouts.
Photo Courtesy of Neutrogena
12
Thayers Natural Remedies pH Balancing Daily Cleanser
Find the right balance! The THAYERS pH Balancing Gentle Face Wash with Aloe Vera noticeably improves skin quality by balancing the pH levels of the skin and gently eliminating debris, oil, makeup, and pollutants. This gentle face cleanser is clean in every manner, and the skin appears healthy – not too greasy, not too dry, but clean.
Photo Coutesy of Thayers
13
SKINN Scientific Color Eyebrow Gel
Do you want to give your brows a boost? Prepare to let your brows do the talking with its new eyebrow gel solution, which provides the ideal amount of shine and control for laminated, bushy, or flawlessly defined healthy brows.
Photo Courtesy of Skinn
14
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Nose
These patches are comprised of 100% medical-grade hydrocolloid, a naturally fluid-absorbing gel that acts like a sponge to catch oil and muck. It naturally collects gunk from your nose overnight, then simply pulls off in the morning. Drug-free, non-drying, and gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin.
Photo Courtesy of Hero.
15
Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Lipstick
All lipstick fans take note! Sit back, relax, and smile because Huda Beauty’s first launch of 2022 is on the way, and it’ll have you grinning from ear to ear. The NEW Liquid Matte Lipstick has been reformulated to be vegan friendly, and the selection has been expanded to 16 breathtaking colors, all while maintaining Huda’s unparalleled non-during formula with the exceptional color payoff. This version now offers the lightest possible texture infused with the brand’s exclusive L.O.V.E. Complex – which stands for lycopene, olive oil, vitamin A & E, and vital fatty acids – helping your lips stay soft and supple without sacrificing pigment, with up to 8 hours of lasting power.
Photo Courtesy of Huda Beauty
16
LAWLESS Beauty Forget The Filler Lip Mask
With repeated application, this nightly lip-plumping, the line-smoothing treatment promotes natural collagen development for lips that appear fuller and better. This overnight mask has 50 percent more MaxiLipTM and 1200 percent more shea butter than Forget The Filler Plumping Gloss, giving it the same smoothing, plumping, and moisturizing properties.
Photo Courtesy of Lawless
17
JVN Complete Nourishing Shine Drops
The key benefits of JVN’s Complete Nourishing Shine Drops provide you with lustrous shine in an instant! Infused with Hibiscus Extract, the pink-hued drops beautifully prevent pesky flyaways and deeply nourish tresses in the blink of an eye.
Photo Courtesy of JVN
18
Danessa Myricks Beauty Infinite Chrome Micropencils
If you’re sick of your eyeshadows crumbling in their palette, you may want to get your hands on these Infinite Chrome Micropencils. Featuring jewel-inspired colors and a micro-fine tip, the no-fuss pencils apply easily for a water-proof, high-intensity, smudge-proof look that’s perfect for your next soiree.
Photo Courtesy of Danessa Myricks
19
Fenty Beauty Lemon Lava Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer + Plumper in Lemon Lava
“This is for anybody who loves Gloss Bomb and wants a sexy, full-lip look. It’s so smooth and playful, with incredible wet-look shine. I wear this alone, and also with lipstick or lip liner. You have to feel the warming sensation – I can’t get enough.” – Rihanna
Turn up the heat with the newest shade of Fenty Beauty’s beloved lip luminizer and plumper hybrid. This clear gloss with gold shimmer delivers extreme shine with a gently titillating and warming sensation and signature vanilla, peach scent.
Photo Courtesy of Fenty Beauty
20
Nail Art Design Book by Julie Kandalec
The innovative sketchbook for both consumers and professionals alike, combining nail inspo, color theory, and updated nail art trends, in a 48-page soft-touch, metallic-gold inked book that includes educational elements such as illustrations of her must-have tools and brushes, as well as color combination ideas to spark creativity in nail enthusiasts.
Two full-page spreads of 16 brand-new color palettes and a two-page spread of 50 brand-new nail art look in full color are among the two new bonus features.
Photo Courtesy of Julie K Nail Art
21
Fortify+ Natural Germ-Fighting Skincare De-Puffing & Protecting Eye Cream
The De-Puffing & Protecting Eye Cream, created in Korea, combats puffiness, symptoms of exhaustion, and aging while also providing protection to one of the body’s first lines of defense against disease-causing bacteria. This eye cream not only protects but also hydrates and rejuvenates the eye area, thanks to the powerhouse ingredient Zeolite, an antibacterial volcanic mineral that works like a honeycomb, trapping and suffocating germs to limit growth for up to 14 hours. To promote a balanced microbiome, the complete Fortify+ Natural Germ-Fighting Skincare line has been revamped to include probiotic ingredients.
Photo Courtesy of Fortify+
22
Topicals High Roller Ingrown Tonic
High Roller, the newest body care product by Topicals is relieves shaving discomfort and eliminates discoloration. This all-new, ingrown hair treatment is changing the game.
It comes in an easy-to-use, mess-free roller with a full house of powerful ingredients like salicylic acid, glycolic acid, niacinamide, zinc PCA, and willow bark extract. Simply roll the mixture on to clean, dry skin in the afflicted region and watch it double in size, making ingrown hair removal in a snap.
Photo Courtesy of Topicals
23
OUAI Melrose Place Body Cleanser
The moisturizing jojoba seed and rosehip oils enrich this amazing body cleanser. Its uplifting smell will brighten your day, and the creamy lather will cleanse your body gently while leaving your skin feeling rejuvenated.
Photo Courtesy of Ouai
24
Benefit’s POREfessional LITE Primer
Benefit’s POREfessional Lite Primer is the perfect last step in your skincare routine. The newest member of Benefit’s POREfessional family is an ultra-lightweight, water-based face primer that minimizes the look of pores and helps keep makeup in place all day long.
Photo Courtesy of Benefit
25
Danessa Myricks Beauty Dewy Cheek & Lip Palette
The latest all-in-one Dewy Cheek & Lip Palette from Danessa Myricks Beauty is sheer, lightweight, and easy to apply, providing a professional and not-so-subtle flush of color. This skin-loving, ultra-luxe cheek and lip palette smoothly melts into skin to create varying intensities of radiant-rich color thanks to its blendable, creamy consistency and hydrated finish. Each palette includes four multi-use cream hues with balm-like textures that are easy to apply and excellent for all skin tones, making it ideal for beginners and pros alike
Photo Courtesy of Danessa Myricks
26
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Hair Oil
Sol de Janeiro expanded its haircare range with the introduction of Brazilian Glossy™ Nourishing Hair Oil. Perfect for all hair textures and lengths, the deeply nourishing hair oil beautifully adds luster, while fighting frizz for up to 72 hours. The new must-have featuring Brazilian oils—Patauá, Buriti, and Pequi—also repairs split ends and provides heat protection up to 450 degrees.
Photo Courtesy of Sol de Janeiro
27
bareMinerals BAREPRO 16HR Skin-Perfecting Powder Foundation
bareMinerals launched its BAREPRO 16HR Skin-Perfecting Powder Foundation in January. The breathable formula, which is available in 35 shades, provides 24 hours of oil and shine control while promising to perfect your complexion and improve your skin over time. With 16 hours of wear time, the brand promises you can go filter-free with smoother-looking and radiant skin.
Photo Courtesy of bareMinerals
28
MONAT’s Damage Repair Bond-Fortifying Hair Leave-In Creme
If you’re looking to strengthen and condition your hair from the inside out, consider getting your hands on this richly textured leave-in crème that instantly strengthens weakened hair bonds, reduces breakage, and protects your hair from any future damage.
Photo Courtesy of Monat
29
Dossier Floral Marshmallow
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to smell like success? You no longer have to wonder with Dossier’s new perfume that was inspired by Rihanna’s go-to scent. Both sensual and playful, Floral Marshmallow promises to draw all attention to you when you walk into a room—it’s just your job to keep it.
Photo Courtesy of Dossier
30
Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream
The founders were inspired by their personal skin adventures, managing the complexities of combination skin and ever-changing skin issues as the seasons changed.
Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream has the ability to read between the lines, providing your skin with the healthy, balancing hydration it requires. This revolutionary moisturizer was created with combination skin in mind, but it’s also suitable for dry, normal, and sensitive skin.
31
Pear Nova x CLAWS Classic Collection
This collection features five custom-made, pigmented lacquers that embody the South Florida vibe. The collaboration between the luxury vegan nail lacquer brand and hit series on TNT features vibrant colors and playful names like Beaucoup Bougie, Clique Bait, and Hustle + Glow for the boss in you!
Photo Courtesy of pear nova
32
Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair!™ MegaStrength+ Rice Water Protein + Moisture Strengthening
For healthy hair, this dual-action product contains a perfect mix of rice water protein + moisture. While highly moisturizing ingredients combine to restore dry, brittle hair and encourage healthy elasticity in your strands, this rice protein complex prevents hair from further damage.
Photo Courtesy of Briogeo
33
Peach & Lily Power Cocktail Lactic Acid Repair Serum
If you want to visibly and dramatically lift and firm your skin, try the new Power Cocktail Lactic Acid Repair Serum. The fast-absorbing, lightweight features superstar ingredients—including black ginseng, red algae, probiotics, and 10% lactic acid—to effectively and gently resurface and renew skin for the perfect glow up!
Photo Courtesy of Peach & Lily
34
BROWN GIRL Jane Bahia Fragrance
Jane Bahia Fragrance is a warm, floral, and feminine scent that captures the spirit of Bahia, Brazil. The fragrance, which is infused with water lotus, tuberose, and vanilla, uses neuroscientifically proven technology to elicit feelings of relaxation, comfort, calm, serenity, light, and peace. Simply put, it’s a mood.
Photo Courtesy of Brown Girl jane
35
Epionce Luminous Eye Serum
Say bye-bye to puffiness, dark circles, and under-eye bags! When you’re unable to get a full night’s rest, turn to the healing properties of Epionce’s Luminous Eye Serum that tackles and corrects under-eye imperfection and brightens the eye area for a more awake and refreshed appearance without irritation.
Photo Courtesy of Epionce
36
Biossance Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum
Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum may be just what you need to get the firm and bouncy skin you always dreamed of. Formulated with skin-nourishing ingredients—including collagen and elastin-producing Copper Peptide—this serum will give your skin an instant flood of restorative hydration to keep your skin dewy with perfection.
Photo Courtesy of Biossance
37
Irene Forte Skincare Pomegranate Hand Cream
The new Pomegranate Hand Cream boasts an incredibly rich formula that replenishes and protects dry, over-washed, and sensitive hands. In case you’re wondering, pomegranate is an ingredient that is rich in vitamin C to promote cellular renewal and reduce the visible signs of aging. Sounds like every reason to get your hands on this new drop!
Photo Courtesy of Irene Forte
38
Boy Smells Hinoki Fantôme Genderful Fine Fragrance
In the new year, Boy Smell will continue to disrupt the fragrance industry with its game-changing scents. During the holidays, the brand launched the newest scent in its collection of Genderful Fine Fragrances. Hinoki Fantôme is a fragrance that embodies the perfect juxtaposition of masculinity and femininity. Think ethereal notes of jasmine grounded by the warm and meditative notes of cedarwood and oakmoss.
Photo Courtesy of Boy Smells
39
Ellis Brooklyn APRÈS Eau De Parfum
APRÈS Eau De Parfum transports you to the mountains where the freshness of evergreens and the rush of alpine air braces you. The rich combination of bourbon, praline, and vanilla is the perfect embodiment of the wintry outdoors.
Photo Courtesy of Ellis Brooklyn
40
Trademark Beauty MOOD STARTER KIT
The Mood Interchangeable Iron is a styling tool for the busy gal with a plethora of alternatives to suit any mood. It comes with three attachments and an ergonomic handle to let you get the hair of your dreams in one simple tool—from beachy waves to defined curls to tousled texture, it’s an all-in-one styling device for a variety of hairstyles.
Photo Courtesy of Trademark Beauty
