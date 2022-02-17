It may be safe to assume that we have all finally recuperated our finances after blowing our holiday budget to make those we care for feel special before the new year. Welcome, 2022. Have a seat and behave yourself!

Like a crystal ball, our favorite brands have foreseen our need for self-care at the top of the new year and prioritized it in their new beauty and self-care products. Hello, Peach & Lily and Pear Nova!

In January, we noticed an increase in the number of brands producing beauty and wellness products that promote healthy skin and a natural glow, and we can’t wait to share our faves. And yes, while we are highlighting the best product launches for the first month of the year, we wanted to shine a spotlight on some of the brands that dropped during the holiday season in December that you may have missed.

Old Man Winter will have a tough time trying to battle with these lip balms and hand creams that serve as a shield of protection.

Loading the player...

Check out the list below for the secrets to your winter glow.