But it’s no surprise. Before becoming a household name, the supermodel, who turns 50 today, took the fashion, beauty and modeling worlds by storm. Those big bright eyes, her undeniable skin, the soft British accent, those unparalleled cheekbones and the best legs entertainment had seen since Tina Turner—it was all too much yet never enough.
Naomi skyrocketed to fashion royalty after gracing the runways of every haute couture designer from Albania to Zanzibar. And for more than three decades, she has kept us watching, taking it to the next level with each show or campaign (she’s still credited for having the best runway walk of any model to date).
So on her big day, we pay tribute with 50 beauty shots that chronicle just a small part of why Naomi is, and will always be, royalty.
01
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
02
Mike Marsland/WireImage
03
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
04
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
05
Tony Barson Archive/WireImage
06
George Pimentel/Getty Images
07
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
08
Mick Hutson/Redferns
09
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
10
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
11
Newsmakers
12
Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage
13
The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images
14
Theo Wargo/WireImage
15
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
16
Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images
17
Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage
18
Mike Marsland/WireImage
19
Marc Piasecki/WireImage
20
Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic
21
Randy Brooke/WireImage
22
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
23
THIERRY ORBAN/Sygma via Getty Images
24
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
25
Gisela Schober/Getty Images
26
Dave Allocca/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images
27
Patrick Ford/Redferns
28
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
29
Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic
30
Time Life Pictures/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images
31
Alexis DUCLOS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
32
John Sciulli/WireImage for Audi of America
33
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
34
James Devaney/WireImage
35
Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images
36
Randy Brooke/WireImage
37
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images
38
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
39
Nathalie Lagneau/Catwalking/Getty Images
40
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
41
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images