Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween Manicures Are Scary Good

ESSENCE cover star Megan Thee Stallion is a major Halloween fan. In 2019, she created her own Teyana Taylor-directed horror-flick, ‘Hottieween‘ and has shared a number of memorable costumes over the years. Now, she’s celebrating early with a few nail styles that’ll leave you speechless.

The first was debuted on October 2 and featured a white, square tip and stiletto claw combo. On the index and pinky nails, red polish was applied to the tip, drip style. The second full set, which she revealed on October 6, is a set that’ a breakdown of the human skeleton. She calls them her ‘X Ray $et.’ They were done in a style that’s become her signature — the “lipstick” shape that has a slant at the end.

The latest lipstick set is giving relief sculpture with carefully done, strained eye designs on each nail.

Her nail tech is Coca Michelle, who also did Summer Walker’s nails for the cover of her 2019 album, ‘Over It.’ Michelle has also worked with Cardi B, Jhene Aiko and Christina Aguilera. She’s been in the business for over 16 years.

“I just love when people stay true to their authentic look while also evolving over time,” Michelle said during a 2021 interview with Vogue. “With Megan, she always been super creative, and [I love] being able to be a part of her team and help step it up, create new levels.”

Megan also gave us yet another perfect set — a crop of meme-ready pics that featured her with a pumpkin on her head. The rapper’s neck, wrists and fingers were covered in diamonds as she showed off her silly side.

Adding to the Halloween fun, Megan was included on the “Addams Family 2” soundtrack on a song called “Crazy Family. The song also features Maluca and RockMafia. She is currently prepping her upcoming sophomore album, tentatively titled ‘Tina Snow 2.’

Listen to “Crazy Family” below.