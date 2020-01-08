Getty Images

Summer Walker might be shy about hugging fans and making awards acceptance speeches. But she is not shy about defending her edges. In a recent Instagram story, the crooner shared an experience where a White woman tried to tell her how to properly lay her edges—an experience that would be considered laughable to most Black women.

In the story she writes, “Lmao I just had a whole white girl just come for my edges and try to tell me how to do them. The girls are getting out of control. LAWD. I know for a fact that she had never had a dry ass toothbrush, edge control, & relaxer all on her bathroom counter.”

She continued, “I know for a fact she’s never had box braids, I know for a fact she’s never had her scalp greased with black castor oil, 7 you’re trying to tell a Black woman about her 4C hair. Hilarious.”

In the post Walker is wearing box braids adorned with beads, and some dope edge styling. From her social media pages we know the singer to be quite serious about her edges. Whether she’s working hard on her music, or simply taking a nap, her edges are laid. So it’s ironic to hear that anyone, let alone a White woman, would try to school her on how to do baby hair the right way.

It’s just further proof of why appropriation is so problematic. If a Black woman needs to get her edges together, hairstylists such as Nigella Miller (the edge master) or Tevin Washington (@hairassasin), who has styled Walker’s hair in the past, would be better suited for the job.

But Walker’s Instagram posts below show that the beauty clearly makes edge styling a part of her overall hairstyling, and that she’s no novice to the wonders of a dry toothbrush and super hold gel.

Share :