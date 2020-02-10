A beauty look isn’t complete until your nails are done and Cynthia Erivo knows this. On Sunday night, she showed up fully at the 92nd Academy Awards making a splash on the red carpet all the way down the her fingertips. Manicurist Gina Oh used a suite of Louboutin polishes to get the actress’s elaborate and creative nail look, and shared with ESSENCE the meaning behind the standout nails.

“The nail look was inspired by Vincent van Gogh’s Starry Night, and wanting to create something that tied into Harriet Tubman following the North Star to freedom,” said Oh. “I’m always really inspired by art when I create nail looks and so it was a really great match to find something that also tied into Harriet Tubman’s story. Since the nail look was very intricate, it worked well that she had a neutral toned dress.”

Erivo was nominated for Best Actress for her role as Harriet Tubman in the film Harriet. And she’s been at the top of her glam game (as always), hitting the red carpets in show stopping makeup, hair, and nails all season thanks to artists like Oh.

Oh, who studied cosmetology and began playing around with different mediums on nails from a very young age, swears by the motto “When your nails are on point, your life is on point.” Her roster boasts several celebrity clients, (Cynthia Erivo through countless awards seasons and events), including Slick Woods, Angela Simmons and Lauryn Hill.

She’s also been the lead on nails for many of our favorite runway shows throughout the years, despite having just started her OHriGINAils in 2011. Last night’s look was a testament to her skills for anyone who hadn’t already seen her receipts. It was also a peek into what Oh thinks will be on trend for nails in 2020.

Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

“Lots of bold nail colors and playing around with nail details [will be big for 2020],” she finished. “I think people are looking for details that are more wearable—bold crystals are not for everyone but you can do it in a way that is a lighter touch. Blue is also the color of the year. You’ll see a lot of strong navy and soft blues as well.”