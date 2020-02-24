This Was The Go-To Beauty Color For The NAACP Awards

Getty Images

The 51st Annual NAACP Image Awards commenced over the weekend and it was an A-list filled event where the beauty was not to be missed. In addition to all the red lips, bold lashes, and flawless skin, purple was in abundance on the red carpet.

Purple was popular for eyeshadow, but also made its way onto lips, beauty accents, and accessories. A color associated with royalty, wealth, power, and luxury, it’s the perfect hue for Black excellence to celebrate achievements of the Black artists and professionals in Hollywood. The Oscars might not have had us, but this was our awards, and the ladies showed up in the color fit for queens.

Check out some of the outstanding beauty looks that incorporated the hue seamlessly.