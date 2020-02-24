This Was The Go-To Beauty Color For The NAACP Awards

The 51st Annual NAACP Image Awards commenced over the weekend and it was an A-list filled event where the beauty was not to be missed. In addition to all the red lips, bold lashes, and flawless skin, purple was in abundance on the red carpet.
Purple was popular for eyeshadow, but also made its way onto lips, beauty accents, and accessories. A color associated with royalty, wealth, power, and luxury, it’s the perfect hue for Black excellence to celebrate achievements of the Black artists and professionals in Hollywood. The Oscars might not have had us, but this was our awards, and the ladies showed up in the color fit for queens.
Check out some of the outstanding beauty looks that incorporated the hue seamlessly.
01
Lizzo
The singer rocked a bold layered purple shadow that let her eyes pop even with her stand out dress.
02
Marsai Martin
The black-ish star was a big winner of the night, and her violet sparkly eyeshadow won for best in beauty.
03
Angela Bassett
This soft layer of a deep purple gave this flawless beauty look the touch that we're used to seeing from Angela.
04
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee's color-blocked purple shadow included vibrant matte colors that really brightened up her face.
05
Tameka "Tiny" Harris
Tameka's bright pink lips had a purple undertone that gave them a unique color finish.
06
H.E.R.
H.E.R. finished off her beauty look with cool purple spectacles that gave the illusion of purple eye makeup.
07
Rihanna
Rihanna might have gone with a bold red lip, but she accented it with purple earrings to match her purple statement dress.