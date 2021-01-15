Missy Elliott’s New Purple Pixie Cut Is Everything!

Missy Elliott is perfection personified. From her music, to her futuristic videos and sense of style, we’ve loved every aspect of her creativity from the first time we saw her on our screens. Nearly 25 years after her major label debut, she’s keeping us inspired with her signature flair and this time around, she’s doing it with a chic, cropped style.

On January 15, the rapper/songwriter/producer shared a behind-the-scenes moment of her getting a touch up. Celebrity hairstylist Kellon Deryck is the artist responsible for the slick, light purple look. Deryck has also worked with stars like Megan Thee Stallion, Teyana Taylor and the City Girls.

Still of Missy Elliott from Bree Runway’s “ATM” video.

Missy rocked the fierce cut for her cameo in Bree Runway’s new video, “ATM.” She flowed in and out of accents like only she can, with Deryck noting that each time she switched her voice, she switched her hair too. Of course, this isn’t the first time she’s dazzled us with a short cut that we all want to recreate—who can forget the iconic finger waves Missy wore at the very beginning of her career? She even brought them back in 2017 for a Halloween costume that paid tribute to her unforgettable style.

My FingerWaves these days they fall like humpty🔥 “I Can’t Stand The Rain”☔️Me I’m Supa Fly Supa Dupa Fly🙌🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/NRmH5eNCdd — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 2, 2018

Missy has also spoken out about the importance of her sense of self on a deeper level. “I was always DIFFERENT my STYLE & SOUND which took many more than one listen to understand me,” she wrote on Twitter in 2018. “But I didn’t know how to be [anyone] but MYSELF & here I am a walking TESTIMONY 4 those who been told it won’t work I say KEEP DOING YOU.”

We definitely will Missy—you’re a great example to us all.