The Beauty Whisperer: How Michelle German Is Redefining Aesthetics in D.C.

Darryl McFadden, DLM Photography

Washington, D.C. has its power players, but none quite like Michelle German.

In a city known for its political movers and shakers, she’s carving out a different kind of power—one that transforms skin, challenges beauty standards, and amplifies Black excellence.

As a partner and Aesthetic Director at Capital Aesthetics, a premier practice in the heart of the nation’s capital, German combines artistry and innovation to redefine beauty for a diverse clientele.

Her journey to the top of her field is as inspiring as it is multifaceted. A board-certified Physician Assistant with over a decade of experience in aesthetic medicine, she pairs technical expertise with a visionary approach that connects mind, body, and soul. With a BA in Biology from the University of South Carolina and advanced training from Howard University’s esteemed Physician Assistant Post-Graduate Program, her career reflects a profound understanding of the synergy between health and beauty. At Capital Aesthetics, she’s not just enhancing appearances—she’s fostering empowerment and confidence, particularly for Black and brown communities.

The aesthetics industry has been experiencing a significant shift, particularly for Black women. According to a 2022 report by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, non-surgical cosmetic procedures among Black women have increased over the past five years. Yet, the industry has historically struggled with representation, with only 3% of board-certified dermatologists being Black, despite Black consumers spending nearly $9.4 billion annually on personal care and beauty products.

German didn’t wake up one day and decide to revolutionize aesthetics. Her story starts in the South, where beauty was more than skin deep. “I was raised by women who were meticulous, almost religious, about their beauty,” she says. There was her aunt—forever etched in her memory, getting ready with New York Undercover playing in the background. “She was beautiful, young, fly and loved to put on a face,” German remembers. “And because I was witness to her, she was my initial catalyst.”

Blame it on her Libra spirit, but German was destined for this path. Capital Aesthetics, founded in 2018, has quickly become more than just another aesthetic studio. It’s a mission-driven practice that serves a diverse clientele, with over 70% of clients being people of color. The practice offers a comprehensive range of services, from advanced skincare treatments to aesthetic alignments, all tailored to individual skin needs.

Her practice isn’t just another aesthetics studio. It’s a mission. German operates on a philosophy that every person gets to define their own beauty. No gatekeeping. No one-size-fits-all approach. Just pure, unapologetic self-determination.

The road wasn’t smooth. Building a business as a Black woman in aesthetics meant confronting industries that rarely centered Black experiences. “My initial client base? That took time. A lot of time,” German admits. But she knew something most didn’t—that patience, consistency, and genuine love for the work would eventually break through.

“We are a multicultural team and majority POC,” she says. And that’s not just a statement—it’s a battle cry. German and her team challenge aesthetic vendors, push back against skincare companies, and demand representation. They’re not asking for a seat at the table. They’re building their own.

When it comes to technology, German doesn’t play. Lasers and treatments that might work for some skin tones? She personally vets every single one. Her team doesn’t just operate equipment—they educate. They inform clients about post-treatment care, about understanding their unique skin, about celebrating their natural beauty.

A 2023 study highlighted a critical gap in aesthetic treatments for diverse skin tones, with many procedures carrying higher risks of complications for darker skin. German saw this research not as a barrier, but as a challenge. When she looked around the skincare industry, she saw a massive gap. “I didn’t see skincare companies marketing to people that looked like me,” she explains. So she did what innovators do—she created her own medical-grade product line, German Aesthetics Skincare. Targeting hyperpigmentation, breakouts, skin sensitivities—the real concerns of Black and brown communities.

But this isn’t just about products. It’s about education. Through social media and her practice, German is dismantling beauty myths and empowering her community with knowledge.

Her definition of beauty has transformed over the years. “Now it’s less about physical appearance and more about a combination of awe and wonder that can be experienced in everything and everyone around us,” she reflects. “Everything has beauty. Everyone has beauty. And my job isn’t to change it or create it, but to help illuminate the beauty already there.”

There’s something powerful about her approach. German’s signature treatments—aesthetic alignment for facial harmonization and an intensive skin toning program—are less about radical transformation and more about enhancement. Subtle refinement. Illumination.

She thinks about representation constantly. Not just in who gets treatment, but who designs the treatments, who creates the products, who understands the nuanced needs of skin of color. “We advocate for ourselves and our clients,” she emphasizes. It’s a holistic approach that goes beyond surface-level beauty.

In a world that has often pushed Black skin to the margins, Michelle German is redrawing the lines. She’s not just providing aesthetic services. She’s creating a movement.

A revolution, one face at a time.