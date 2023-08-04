Revlon Ambassador Meg Thee Stallion Featured in New #GetColorStayed Campaign

Grammy Award-winner and Revlon Ambassador, Megan Thee Stallion, is the face of Revlon’s latest campaign, Get Color Stayed. Revlon ColorStay™ is a longwear makeup collection designed to provide a lasting and flawless look that stays put all day without any transfer or fading. Flex-technology ensures the makeup remains intact from morning to night, adapting to your daily movements. The collection includes a variety of face, lip, and eye makeup all infused with skincare ingredients suitable for all skin types, including Megan’s.

In the campaign, Megan shares her top picks from the 24-hour wear ColorStay collection, all of which promote long-lasting beauty. Meg revealed her beauty secrets for makeup to last all day. Start by prepping your skin with the ColorStay primer to ensure your makeup stays put without creasing or fading, she says. For a matte finish that holds your makeup in place throughout the day, Meg recommends Revlon’s Grip Matte Primer, known for its lightweight formula. And to keep your beat fresh and intact, even on those seemingly endless days, apply the ColorStay Lock Setting Mist.

“I have so many favorites from the Revlon ColorStay collection, but the ColorStay Foundation and ColorStay Lip Liner are some of my top essentials,” she said to ESSENCE. “They’re long-lasting whether I’m performing or just hanging out with friends, so it’s really perfect for me.”

Revlon’s ColorStay™ longwear foundation caters to both normal to dry and combination to oily skin types. Enriched with SPF and other ingredients—Hyaluronic Acid for 24-hour hydration and Vitamin E for antioxidants, the foundation is a must-have for Meg. Add the finishing touch by pairing it with the ColorStay lip liner, (available in 16 shades), to complete the look.

When on the go, Meg’s makeup bag essentials include a good gloss and a hydrating face mist to ensure she stays moisturized and fresh. “One of my go-to products is Revlon’s Super Lustrous Lip Gloss with the Crystal Clear and Rosy Future shades, so you’ll definitely find that in my bag,” Megan said. “When I’m traveling, I also make sure to bring Revlon’s Rose Glow Face Mist because it helps keep my skin hydrated all the time.” To achieve lips like Megan, enhance the gloss with lip liner, and for a dewy finish, complement the mist with a no-makeup concealer look.

In addition to makeup the ColorStay campaign by Revlon offers even more excitement. They are introducing the #GetColorStayed Getaway Sweepstakes in partnership with TripAdvisor to spend an extended weekend trip to Florida. The lucky winner will receive a VIP brand experience, a three-night stay for two at a luxurious five-star hotel near the beautiful beaches of Miami. Valued at $8,000, this getaway allows you to indulge like Meg Thee Stallion, lounging in ultimate luxury during your vacation.“When I’m in Miami, I personally like to chill on a boat, get myself a nice tan, enjoy the views and just vibe out in peace.”



Enter here for the #GetColorStayed Sweepstakes sponsored by Revlon.