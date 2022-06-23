The Revlon Product That Might Save Their Company Is Trending On Tiktok!

In case you missed it, Revlon recently announced that they have filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy to keep the company operating while they work out a payment plan with its creditors. Reports say that the court filing revealed that the cosmetics giant is facing a debt value that exceeds $3.0 billion.

Despite having been in business for 90 years and earning a reputation as one of the most recognizable names in the beauty sector, Revlon has found it difficult to compete with its established rivals, such as L’Oreal and Estée Lauder, as well as with more recent cosmetic startups that are expanding quickly due to their lack of social media influencer engagement.

However, thanks to TikTok gurus like Kyra Nikole, Revlon may be on their way to changing their financial woes into financial profits with just a single roller.

Article continues after video.

@kyranikole2 oily girls commence!!! 🫡 this will be my holy grail for the summer!! ♬ Elevator Music – Bohoman

The Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Roller is changing the makeup game as we know it. “This oil-absorbing volcanic roller saves money on oil absorption products like pressed powder and blotting papers,” says T. Cooper, Makeup Artist and Owner of Major Face, LLC. “It takes the guesswork out of shade matching, and you don’t have to worry about your face looking cakey.”

Although the oil on our faces serves to protect the skin, an excessive amount of oil can block pores and lead to outbreaks of acne. “If the goal is clear skin, it’s extremely important to control oil throughout the day and completely remove it at night with a gentle cleanser,” Cooper explains.

Professional makeup artist, Patricia Ambroise, adds that the roller is just what you need to add to your bag. “It’s what I like to call a ‘Throw it in the bag’ product. It’s perfect for when you need a quick touch-up, and it only absorbs the makeup without making it move, leaving a flawless finish.”

How does this magical roller work? According to Cooper, the volcanic stone absorbs all the excess oil on your face, whether you’re wearing makeup or not. “What makes it so cool is that it is reusable and not as messy as powder, and you don’t have to worry about color matching,” she explains.

Ambroise says that she recommends that before using it, you sanitize the roller and let it dry. “It is also very easy to clean. Just twist the ring and pull out the stone. Wash with a gentle cleanser, rinse, air-dry, and pop it back in.”

Simple solutions are what we love! To get your hands on this amazing oil-absorbing volcanic roller ($13.49), visit www.revlon.com