Watch Rihanna Create The Perfect “No Makeup” Makeup Look

Photo: Getty

If you’re tired of hiding behind the camera during Zoom meetings, then you’re in luck. Rihanna just gave fans a quick and easy “no makeup” makeup tutorial that will have you looking fresh-faced and fabulous in no time.

In “Rihanna’s Summer Fenty Face Makeup Tutorial,” which appears on Fenty Beauty’s YouTube channel, the singer gets “beach” and “booty call” ready, using the brand’s new Cheeks Out Cream Blushes and Cream Bronzers.

The new formulas which instantly give skin a wash of natural-looking color, launched earlier this month. They arrived just in time to make it look as though you’ve been getting plenty of sun, rest and water–while you spend time indoors binging on junk food and Netflix series.

Rihanna refers to the effortless look as the “summer Fenty Face,” but it’s also perfect for quarantine.

Watch Rihanna apply the new products, and learn how to give your makeup a flawless skin-like finish that will have everyone begging for your skin care secrets.