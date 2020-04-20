9 Hot New Beauty Products To Try Right Now

Let’s be honest. It isn’t easy keeping up with all the new beauty products that are released every month. Thankfully, the ones you ought to know about come across my desk.
Last month I smoothed on globs of moisturizer, spritzed on dozens of mists, and tried hundreds of lip balms (I know tough job), to bring you a list of the best new beauty products to try.
You should know that I’m pretty hard to impress, so you can trust that these recs are worth the buy.
To see the beauty finds that made me go “wow,” scroll through the gallery below.
01
Charlotte's Magic Serum Elixir
This serum will make you believe in magic. It features a blend of fast-acting ingredients that transform skin right before your eyes, making it instantly appear firmer and younger.
02
Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Bikini Martini
Rihanna wanted fans to be able to create a natural-looking glow, and Fenty Beauty's new cream blush collection does just that. The formula gives skin a lit-from-within finish and comes in 10 gorgeous, waterproof, buildable shades.
03
Watermelon Glow PHA+BHA Pore-Tight Toner Pack Shot
Glow Recipe's new 2-in-1 toner is unlike any you've tried before. It contains PHAs and BHAs for gently sloughing away dead skin, along with Hyaluronic Acid that gives the skin a fresh bouncy feel.
04
OUAI Detox Shampoo
With hair salons closed, you've probably been piling on styling products, so your scalp could use a detox. That's where this new deep cleanser infused with apple cider vinegar comes into play, to give your tresses a luxurious refresh, and an amazing scent too. Think rose, bergamot, lychee, cedar-wood, and white musk notes.
05
Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer in Hunnie Glaze
We may be stuck indoors, but you can still achieve a sunkissed look with Fenty Beauty's new cream bronzers that give the skin a natural-looking glow. The bronzers come in 7 shades that melt into the skin, and instantly warm-up the face.
06
PMD Clean Pro 24kGold
The PMD Clean has a luxe new update. It still features SonicGlow technology that delivers 7,000 vibrations per minute to deep cleanse and tone the skin, but now it features a heated 24K Gold facial massager to help reduce inflammation, increase elasticity and hydration.
07
M•A•C Fix+ Magic Radiance
Don't just set your makeup. Make it dewy! Give your skin a radiant boost, with this new hydrating mist charged with vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and essential oils that's been proven to improve luminosity by 68 percent.
08
Neutrogena Soothing Clear Tumeric Oil-Free Gel Moisturizer
Blanket irritable skin in this new comforting oil-free gel moisturizer formulated with Tumeric, a long-celebrated ingredient for its calming effects.
09
Star Face Glow Stars
Make treating pimples fun with the new glow in the dark Hydro Stars from Starface. Each sticker is coated in a hydrocolloid dressing that blocks out bacteria and absorbs pimple, causing fluid.