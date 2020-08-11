On Monday evening, Megan Thee Stallion shared her very first makeup tutorial. The “WAP” rapper shared the details on how she achieved the gorgeous look she did for her very first Revlon shoot after being announced as the new global ambassador for the brand.

“I’m going to teach y’all some tricks y’all didn’t even think of,” she said in the video after warning viewers that her makeup application tactics might be a bit unorthodox.

“As long as you can blend, makeup is your friend,” she continued as she indeed, showed us some tricks. She also proceeded to give herself pep talks throughout the video, which she considers a necessary part of the makeup process.

“I hope this was as good for you as it was for me,” she joked at one point in the video.

And it was. Megan shared in the beginning that she was a bit nervous, which can be expected for anyone’s first time publicly engaging in such an intimate process. But she was animated and fun, which made the tutorial enjoyable to watch.

It’s clear that she has the skills for this. If she ever decides to step away from music she can add makeup artist or beauty influencer to her list of other possible career paths.