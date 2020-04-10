Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

It might not feel like spring has sprung for many of us because of the stay-at-home orders in place in most countries. But getting that warm weather fix can be as simple as logging onto your social media and living vicariously through celebrities with large pools and backyard hiking trails. For singer Ari Lennox, it’s her latest music video for her single “BUSSIT” that brings the excitement for spring weather and spring beauty looks.

The soul crooner is serving bright eyeshadow, colorful geometric liner, and glossy lips. Even her “rowdy” crew of melanin queens is equipped with pastel purple, lilac, coral, and baby blue on nails, eyes, lips and more.

On her Instagram where Lennox teased the video days before Wednesday’s release, she shouted out her team, including makeup artist Anthony Walker whose treasured hands are responsible for these gorgeous beats.

Lennox also wore an uber-trendy 4D dominatrix ponytail styled by Malaika Frazier in one of the scenes. This video is exactly what we needed to brighten up our days in quarantine. And the song is a bop so you can play it in the bathroom while you practice these looks that you’ll wear all through summer, and hopefully not just for a #dontrushchallenge video.