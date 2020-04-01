Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Issues State-Wide Stay-At-Home Order

Updated: Wednesday, April 1; 1:42 P.M. ET: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is finally issuing a state-wide stay-at-home order after facing increasing pressure and criticism as cases in the state have continued to spike, WCTV reports.

According to the report, the order will go into effect on Thursday at midnight, and will only allow residents to leave their homes for essential services or activities.

Earlier: Florida is currently the only state with confirmed coronavirus cases passing 5,000 that is not under a stay-at-home order, and so far, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has dug in his heels, refusing to do so, the Washington Post reports.

Meanwhile, as the Post notes, reports from the state Department of Health show the number of people testing positive for the virus has nearly doubled over the past four days, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the case to 6,741 as of Wednesday morning, according to the data.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, Florida is currently the state with the fifth most confirmed cases after New York, New Jersey, California, and Michigan, all of which have issued sweeping stay-at-home orders.

DeSantis has ordered people in Southeast Florida to stay at home as part of his “safer at home” mandate, however, he still hesitates issuing the order for the entire state, citing advice from the White House.

The governor said that he had been in contact with the White House’s coronavirus task force and asked if they were recommending state-wide orders.

“The task force has not recommended that to me,” he said at a news conference, according to the Post. “If any of those task force folks tell me that we should do X, Y or Z, of course, we’re going to consider it.”

Trump called DeSantis a “great governor,” who “knows exactly what he’s doing,” before calling Vice President Mike Pence to talk about the subject.

JUST IN: When asked about Gov. DeSantis' comments on stay-at-home order, VP Pence says White House Task Force is deferring the decision to states. pic.twitter.com/MKoWD1YvH2 — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) March 31, 2020

“At the president’s direction, the White House coronavirus task force will continue to take the posture that we will defer to state and local health authorities on any measures that they deem appropriate,” Pence said.

ESSENCE is committed to bringing our audience the latest facts about COVID-19 (coronavirus). Our content team is closely monitoring the developing details surrounding the virus via official sources and health care experts, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Please continue to refresh ESSENCE’s informational hub for updates on COVID-19, as well as for tips on taking care of yourselves, your families and your communities.