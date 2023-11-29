15 Best Makeup Gift Sets to Splurge On 

It’s the most magical time of the year. And when it comes to finding the perfect gift for our loved ones, it can be challenging. But one thing they’ll always appreciate is a makeup gift set to add to their collection.
Makeup gift sets can also be a great way to treat yourself and celebrate your Black Girl Magic with a well-deserved splurge. A makeup set that includes multiple products is a great way to experiment with different looks and perfect your makeup skills. Afterall, you can never have too much makeup in your beauty collection.
Below, you’ll find items– from expensive caviar eyeshadow sticks to glam kits– that you, your friends, and family members will be excited to go into 2024 with.
01
Ami Colé Hydrating Lip Treatment Oil Set
02
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk On the Go Kit
03
Pat McGrath Divine Blush & LUST: Gloss™ Kit
If your girlfriend is searching for the perfect rose color palette, this kit from Pat McGrath includes a lip gloss and rose blush palette that will flatter their skin tone. Available at Pat McGrath Labs
04
Beauty Bakerie Waffle Things Bundle
To all the lipstick lovers out there, this bundle has all your favorite shades to make your pout pop and make a statement. Available at Beauty Bakerie
05
Fenty Beauty On & Awf Mascara + Mini Makeup-melting Cleanser Duo
Rihanna has introduced a duo set consisting of her best-selling mascara and cleanser, facilitating a hassle-free makeup removal experience. Available at Fenty Beauty
06
Uoma Beauty All Eyes On Me Set
As soon as you walk into any room, all eyes are on you, so make an impression at your holiday party with this set. Available at Uoma Beauty
07
Laura Mercier Cosmic Stars Caviar Stick Eyeshadow Trio
08
Rare Beauty Mini Blush & Glow 4-Piece Set
09
Anastasia Beverly Hills Full & Feathered Brow Kit
10
LYS Beauty Speak Love 2pc Lip Treatment Oil & Moisture Matte Lipstick Set
This lip set includes a lip treatment oil and lipstick with nourishing ingredients like vitamin E, sunflower oil, sweet almond oil, carrot oil, macadamia oil, and chia seed oil. Available at LYS Beauty
11
Stryx The Selfie Kit
12
Mented Cosmetics The Gift of Glam
Transform your look from day to night with this all-in-one gift set, which includes a matte lipstick, mascara, eyeshadow palette, bronzer, and blush. Available at Mented Cosmetics
We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.