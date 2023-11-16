14 Gifts From Black-Owned Beauty Brands

Shutterstock / PattPaulStudio.

Raise your hand if you love brands that celebrate Blackness. ‘Tis the season (as is every season, to be honest), to root for Black-owned businesses that center Black beauty. As you begin your Christmas shopping, consider supporting your community by gifting yourself, or someone special, something from your favorite Black-owned hair, makeup, or skincare brands.

You can choose from an array of brands that cater exclusively to our needs. Think: Topicals Faded Fan Club which helps fight off hyperpigmentation. Otherwise, you might reach for something that helps your bestie take care of their hair, such as The Heat Bundle from Pattern Beauty, by our forever muse, Tracee Ellis Ross.

Either way, you’ll make this holiday season extra special with gifts that allow us to not only look and feel our very best, but also help Black beauty industry leaders and brands continue to thrive.

Below are 14 of our favorite Black-owned beauty gift ideas to treat yourself or your girlfriends with.

