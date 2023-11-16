14 Gifts From Black-Owned Beauty Brands

Raise your hand if you love brands that celebrate Blackness. ‘Tis the season (as is every season, to be honest), to root for Black-owned businesses that center Black beauty. As you begin your Christmas shopping, consider supporting your community by gifting yourself, or someone special, something from your favorite Black-owned hair, makeup, or skincare brands.
You can choose from an array of brands that cater exclusively to our needs. Think: Topicals Faded Fan Club which helps fight off hyperpigmentation. Otherwise, you might reach for something that helps your bestie take care of their hair, such as The Heat Bundle from Pattern Beauty, by our forever muse, Tracee Ellis Ross.
Either way, you’ll make this holiday season extra special with gifts that allow us to not only look and feel our very best, but also help Black beauty industry leaders and brands continue to thrive.
Below are 14 of our favorite Black-owned beauty gift ideas to treat yourself or your girlfriends with.
01
54 Thrones African Beauty Butter Mini Gift Set
Get silky smooth skin with this gift set featuring shea butter, baobab oil, and jojoba oil.
Available at Sephora
Lip oils have definitely been a popular trend in the beauty world lately. The lip oil set from Ami Colé is a great option for those looking to keep their lips moisturized and hydrated all day long.Available at Sephora
The makeup bundle comes with a cute package to store everything, including their best-selling 3-in-1 tinted moisturizer, caffeine concealer, face palette, lip gloss, and brow pencil.Available at The Lip Bar
This bundle, loved by Megan Thee Stallion, repairs split ends and hydrates the hair. It also prevents breakage, tangles, and thinning. Perfect for healthy and lustrous hair all year round.Available at Mielle
If you’re looking for a way to fight fine lines and revive under-eyes, you might want to try the renewal trio that Kelly Rowland loves from Shani Darden. It might be just what you need to achieve a refreshed look.Available at Shani Darden
After receiving this gift, your loved one will surely join the Topicals fan club. This bundle, which has a cult following, helps to fade any hyperpigmentation and dark spots on the face. It’s a great choice for achieving a brighter and more even complexion.Available at Topicals