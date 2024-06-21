Tips For Maintaining Healthy Natural Hair During Workouts– According To An Expert

Getty Images / Erick W. Rasco

Maintaining natural hair while leading an active lifestyle can be challenging. But it doesn’t have to be. For Black women who love to stay fit, finding sweat-proof, low-manipulation protective styles that minimize frizz and last between washes is essential.

To shed light on the best practices and styles, below, hair expert, co-owner of Classic Beauty Studio, and founder of Women In Power Wellness, Kadeisha Placide, who shares her top tips on maintaining healthy, beautiful workout-withstanding hair.

Trendy protective styles

For active women who prefer natural hair, low-manipulation, sweat-proof protective styles are essential. According to Placide, “Goddess knotless braids are super trendy right now for the summer. They can be washed and revamped very easily, making them a low-maintenance option that can last up to two months.”

Another stylish option is the hybrid sew-in, a popular service offered at her salon for $500. It combines a traditional sew-in with wefted micro-links around the perimeter. “It allows versatility and protection. Most of your hair is braided under the sew-in portion, while the micro-links around the perimeter offer styling variety and a natural, seamless look,” explains Placide. This style is perfect for those who want a mix of protection and flexibility. She advises clients to avoid tape-ins if they lead an active lifestyle.

Prepping for sweat without sacrificing moisture

Prepping your hair before a workout is crucial to prevent dryness and breakage. Placide emphasizes the importance of regular trims and deep conditioning treatments. “Even if you’re not visiting the salon, keeping up with treatments at home is essential,” she advises.

Hair accessories for the win

Wearing athletic headbands during workouts can also help keep your edges from sweating out. Placide names sweat-wicking headbands from Alo and Nike as some of her favorites to recommend. “The thicker the band, the better,” she advises. “Letting it fully dry before taking it off after the gym helps maintain your style,” she adds.

Post-workout cleansing: less is more

Cleansing your hair immediately after every workout isn’t necessary. “Washing too frequently can dry out your hair and lead to damage. Ideally, cleanse every 9 to 10 days,” says Placide. Instead, she recommends using dry shampoo to absorb excess oils. “Dry shampoo is great, especially for those with a silk press. It helps minimize oil build-up without stripping your hair,” she notes.

Scalp care for sweaty sessions

Frequent workouts can lead to sweat build-up, which can clog pores on the scalp. Placide suggests regular scalp detoxes to maintain a healthy scalp. “At the salon, we use peppermint, rosemary, or tea tree oil to cleanse and detox the scalp before using a clarifying shampoo. It helps open up the cuticles,” she shares. For at-home care, she recommends Pattern Beauty as a great option.

It’s okay to apply heat

Every Black woman knows that applying too much heat will damage her hair. However, if done correctly, it’ll be just fine. “For those with a hybrid sew-in, applying low heat once or twice a week is okay,” advises Placide.

Will working out wreck your hair?

While working out is great for overall health, it can pose challenges for maintaining natural hair, leading to potential breakage. Placide stresses the importance of consistent hair care. “The key is treating your hair properly to combat sweat buildup. Wash every 9-10 days and use strengthening treatments to keep your hair healthy and happy!”