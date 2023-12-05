Product Of The Week: This Eyebrow Pencil Gives Me ‘90s-Thin Brows

Getty Images / Jim Smeal

My brows have always been a non-prominent feature on my face. The hairs are sparse and thin, which makes their dark color look less noticeable above my long eyelashes and smokey, deep-set eyes. My brows are shorter in length with the width not much wider– needless to say, I couldn’t execute the laminated brow trend. I haven’t tweezed, threaded or waxed, and my arch is almost non-existent with stray hairs at the top. Surprisingly, I have also never tried to fill in or tattoo them on. The only things I’ve done to them are bleach them or applied brow gel– until now.

A few weeks ago, I resisted the impulse to shave them off. With just a double-edged Merkur Solingen razor blade in hand, I decided instead to go for the pin-thin ‘90s look we all love. I started shaping away, FaceTiming my best friend for validation that they looked as they should.

Other than a blade, all I had on hand at the time was the MAC Cosmetics Lip Pencil, which I used as a stand-in for the appropriate brow tool. My boyfriend picked up the pencil and drew on the most perfect ‘90s brow. How? I don’t know. But a few days later, I went to the MAC in New York to try out the Eye Brows Styler. I learned about the product from professional makeup artists, like Raisa Flowers, who uses the tool for my exact purpose– an ultra-thin brow.

From beginner to pro, the eyebrow pencil is a fool-proof start to a classic look. The pencil is self-sharpening and water-resistant, but called a styler because the tool doubles as a spoolie to add shape, color, and density to your brow hairs. The precise tip makes the product easy to apply since it’s designed to mimic your fine hair-like strokes. Even if you don’t prefer a thin brow, the tool can define your favorite trend– be it fox brows, laminated, feather brows, or bleached. Not only that, I spent at least 30 minutes in the store trying to decide on the color. In other words, there’s something for everyone.

The styler is available in 13 different shades: from Fling, a light taupe ash blonde to Onyx, a classic black. I decided on a color in between of both, Hickory, a deep warm red brown. To warm up any look, brown tones are the ideal solution to define your look without a harsh, blunt appearance. In short? You can’t go wrong and it’s definitely my new go-to.