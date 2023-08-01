No One Does Fragrance Like Louis Vuitton

Image courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Pack up your tried and true perfume and kick your favorite cologne aside. Louis Vuitton has just launched their newest luxury fragrance…and it’s unisex.

Ahead of summer Fridays and tropical vacations, LV launches their fifth fragrance inspired by Los Angeles. Similar to a morning run or green smoothie, Pacific Chill is an easy addition to your wellness routine. Its notes of blackcurrant wake up your senses at any time of day while the carrot seed provides balance for a cool and regenerative effect. This pair is further perfected by the incorporation of basil, cedrat, lemon and coriander.

As Master Perfumer Jaques Cavallier Belletrud puts it, “a good fragrance should make you feel good” and Pacific Chill does just that. Aptly inspired over a glass of green juice, Pacific Chill was conceptualized to rejuvenate the mind and excite the senses all the while being reminiscent of California’s healthful culture. Belletrud explains that it’s more than a fragrance, it’s a form of self seduction, connecting you with yourself.

Designed as a wellness fragrance, its vibrant aura and equally vibrant packaging allow for everyday use. The visual interpretation of the scent, designed by Alex Israel, places you by the sea. Its bright blues and greens evoke energy and feelings of being alive. For an added element of luxury the fragrance travel case is also available for purchase. This stunning protective case is designed with original and exclusive artwork for Vuitton and is influenced by Israel’s memory of hiking in Pacific Palace.

Whether you’re jetsetting, or tossing it into your gym bag it’s the perfect scent to start and refresh your day. Not only is the bottle reminiscent of the ocean but the energizing bouquet washes over you as effortlessly as the waves themselves. Belletrud and Israel captured the essence of Southern California’s laid-back lifestyle and infused it with the revitalizing touch of nature in a beautiful bottle you can take anywhere! As summer quickly approaches, it’s time to think fresh and feel fresher.

Available at select Louis Vuitton stores and from LouisVuitton.com