Best In Black Beauty Awards 2022 — Fragrance

2021 was chock-full of incredible beauty launches. However, the ESSENCE team has narrowed it down to our favorites, and we’re ready to share.
Check out the Best In Black Beauty winners in the fragrance category — which will transport you to new places with each spray.
01
Best Oriental Aroma — Bond No. 9 NoMad
Pear, black currant, violet leaves, oud and vanilla make Bond No. 9 NoMad the standout seductive fragrance of the year.
02
Best Fruity Blend — Boy Smells Marble Fruit Genderful Fine Fragrance
One of the first fragrances for the luxury candle brand, the Boy Smells Marble Fruit Genderful Fine Fragrance is an aromatic masterpiece of jasmine, freesia, musk and nectarine.
03
A Vacation In A Bottle — Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Vitae Cologne Forte Eau de parfum
Picture the breeze of a tropical evening…. That’s where Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Vitae Cologne Forte Eau de parfum will transport you. Notes include: bergamot, lemon and cinnamon.
04
Floral Fantasy — Miss Dior Eau de Parfum
A floral bouquet of roses, lily-of-the-valley, peony and iris, Miss Dior Eau de Parfum is a must for any fragrance collection.
05
Best Sensual Selection — Parfums De Marly Oriana
Glowing with mandarin, Italian bergamot, orange blossom flower and blackcurrant, Parfums de Marly Oriana’s addictive aroma will leave you spritzing for more.
06
For Warmth Lovers — Byredo Mumbai Noise
The woods, amber, leather and coffee of Byredo’s Mumbai Noise envelops you in what feels like Italian cashmere on a cold winter’s night.
07
Springtime Scent — Brown Girl Jane Lamu Eau de Parfum
Blended with notes of peach nectar, water lotus and orange flower essence, Brown Girl Jane Lamu Eau de Parfum smells like a springtime date night.
08
A Playful Must-Have — YSL Beauty Libre Eau De Toilette
French lavender essence, Moroccan orange blossom and white tea accord create the feminine and youthful aroma of YSL Beauty Libre Eau De Toilette.