Best In Black Beauty Awards 2022 — Fragrance

2021 was chock-full of incredible beauty launches. However, the ESSENCE team has narrowed it down to our favorites, and we’re ready to share.

Check out the Best In Black Beauty winners in the fragrance category — which will transport you to new places with each spray.

01 Best Oriental Aroma — Bond No. 9 NoMad Pear, black currant, violet leaves, oud and vanilla make Bond No. 9 NoMad the standout seductive fragrance of the year. Courtesy of Brand available at Bond No. 9 $440 02 Best Fruity Blend — Boy Smells Marble Fruit Genderful Fine Fragrance One of the first fragrances for the luxury candle brand, the Boy Smells Marble Fruit Genderful Fine Fragrance is an aromatic masterpiece of jasmine, freesia, musk and nectarine. Courtesy of Brand available at Boy Smells $98 03 A Vacation In A Bottle — Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Vitae Cologne Forte Eau de parfum Picture the breeze of a tropical evening…. That’s where Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Vitae Cologne Forte Eau de parfum will transport you. Notes include: bergamot, lemon and cinnamon. Courtesy of Brand available at Maison Francis Kurkdjian $275 04 Floral Fantasy — Miss Dior Eau de Parfum A floral bouquet of roses, lily-of-the-valley, peony and iris, Miss Dior Eau de Parfum is a must for any fragrance collection. Courtesy of Brand available at Dior $180 05 Best Sensual Selection — Parfums De Marly Oriana Glowing with mandarin, Italian bergamot, orange blossom flower and blackcurrant, Parfums de Marly Oriana’s addictive aroma will leave you spritzing for more. Courtesy of Brand available at Parfums de Marly $335 06 For Warmth Lovers — Byredo Mumbai Noise The woods, amber, leather and coffee of Byredo’s Mumbai Noise envelops you in what feels like Italian cashmere on a cold winter’s night. Courtesy of Brand available at Byredo $196 07 Springtime Scent — Brown Girl Jane Lamu Eau de Parfum Blended with notes of peach nectar, water lotus and orange flower essence, Brown Girl Jane Lamu Eau de Parfum smells like a springtime date night. Courtesy of Brand available at Brown Girl Jane $62 08 A Playful Must-Have — YSL Beauty Libre Eau De Toilette French lavender essence, Moroccan orange blossom and white tea accord create the feminine and youthful aroma of YSL Beauty Libre Eau De Toilette. Courtesy of Brand available at YSL Beauty $120