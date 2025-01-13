Lori Harvey’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments

Gotham/Getty Images
Lori Harvey is always serving face, body, and vibes. Whether slaying the red carpet in designer couture or breaking the internet with her skincare routine, Harvey embodies what it means to be an “It Girl.” Her beauty moments are nothing short of perfection—equipped with glowing skin that looks like the heavens kiss it, sleek hairstyles, and makeup that highlights her stunning features.
To start, let’s take it back to 2017. During the Kade Spade presentation, she wore minimal makeup: bronze eyeshadow, foundation, and lip gloss. That following month, she attended 29Rooms Opening Night with her hair slicked back, brown eyeshadow, and lip oil. Two years later, at the 2019 Beautycon Pink Carpet, she wore her hair in a top-knot hairstyle—made complete with purple and gold eyeshadow, and lip oil.
In 2022, during Paris Fashion Week, she was all about the side part and bold eyelashes. That following year, let’s not forget she shook up the Pilates world, after being asked what her ab routine was at the 2022 Met Gala. The diamonds around her eyes didn’t hurt, either. Then, she went to the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture, rocking a scarf and medium bob to celebrate Black Girl Magic. As for what took the cake? In 2023, at Baby2Baby, she stepped onto the red carpet with a single curl outside her balaclava outfit—inspired by the late Virgil Abloh.
Fast forward to 2024, she had her hair tousled up at Peacock’s
Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist World Premiere. Then, she attended the Ferragamo RTW Fall show donning a pixie cut, dramatic eyeliner, and nude lip. To say the least, Harvey constantly has us in a chokehold. And honestly? We’re not mad about it.
In honor of her 28th birthday today, here are Harvey’s most iconic beauty moments.
Lori Harvey at the 2024 WIF Max Mara Face of the Future at Chateau Marmont on October 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 04: Lori Harvey attends Peacock’s “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 25: Lori Harvey attends the Tiffany & Co. Celebration of the launch of Blue Book 2024: Tiffany Céleste at The Beverly Estate on April 25, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)
Lori Harvey at Ferragamo RTW Fall 2024 as part of Milan Ready to Wear Fashion Week held on February 24, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 11: Lori Harvey attends the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 11, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
Lori Harvey at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards held at the American Museum of Natural History on November 6, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/WWD via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Lori Harvey is seen arriving to the Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2024 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at Domino Park on September 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: Lori Harvey attends Victoria’s Secret’s celebration of The Tour ’23 at Hammerstein Ballroom on September 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Lori Harvey arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 12: Lori Harvey attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Lori Harvey attends the REVOLVE Gallery NYFW Presentation at Hudson Yards on September 8, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for REVOLVE)
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 01: Lori Harvey attends the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 1, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Lori Harvey attends the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 05: Lori Harvey attends Miu Miu show Photocall as part of the Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Spring Summer 2022 on October 05, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images For Miu Miu )
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 11: Lori Harvey attends Beautycon Los Angeles 2019 Pink Carpet at Los Angeles Convention Center on August 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/WireImage,)
LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 21: Lori Harvey is seen on June 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/GC Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 09: Lori Harvey attends 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Roc Nation )
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 10: Lori Harvey attends the TommyXLewis Launch Party at Public Arts on September 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger)
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 05: Lori Harvey is seen in Manhattan on September 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)
CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 10: Lori Harvey attends the screening of “Sorry Angel (Plaire, Aimer Et Courir Vite)” during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 10, 2018 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 09: Lori Harvey poses backstage for Cushnie Et Ochs during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Pier 17 on February 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows)
LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 04: Lori Harvey at The Kooples and Emily Ratajkowski LA Cocktail Event at Chateau Marmont on December 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 09: Lori Harvey attends the Philipp Plein fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Hammerstein Ballroom on September 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images For NYFW: The Shows)
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 08: Lori Harvey attends Kate Spade Presentation during New York Fashion Week on September 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 07: Lori Harvey attends 29Rooms opening night 2017 on September 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage) Lori Harvey walks the runway during the show for fashion house Dolce & Gabbana during the Women’s Fall/Winter 2017/2018 fashion week in Milan, on February 26, 2017. / AFP / Tiziana FABI (Photo credit should read TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)