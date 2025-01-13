Lori Harvey’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments

Gotham/Getty Images

Lori Harvey is always serving face, body, and vibes. Whether slaying the red carpet in designer couture or breaking the internet with her skincare routine, Harvey embodies what it means to be an “It Girl.” Her beauty moments are nothing short of perfection—equipped with glowing skin that looks like the heavens kiss it, sleek hairstyles, and makeup that highlights her stunning features.

To start, let’s take it back to 2017. During the Kade Spade presentation, she wore minimal makeup: bronze eyeshadow, foundation, and lip gloss. That following month, she attended 29Rooms Opening Night with her hair slicked back, brown eyeshadow, and lip oil. Two years later, at the 2019 Beautycon Pink Carpet, she wore her hair in a top-knot hairstyle—made complete with purple and gold eyeshadow, and lip oil.

In 2022, during Paris Fashion Week, she was all about the side part and bold eyelashes. That following year, let’s not forget she shook up the Pilates world, after being asked what her ab routine was at the 2022 Met Gala. The diamonds around her eyes didn’t hurt, either. Then, she went to the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture, rocking a scarf and medium bob to celebrate Black Girl Magic. As for what took the cake? In 2023, at Baby2Baby, she stepped onto the red carpet with a single curl outside her balaclava outfit—inspired by the late Virgil Abloh.

Fast forward to 2024, she had her hair tousled up at Peacock’s Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist World Premiere. Then, she attended the Ferragamo RTW Fall show donning a pixie cut, dramatic eyeliner, and nude lip. To say the least, Harvey constantly has us in a chokehold. And honestly? We’re not mad about it.

In honor of her 28th birthday today, here are Harvey’s most iconic beauty moments.