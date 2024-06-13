How To Maintain A Longer-Lasting Gel Manicure

Shutterstock

Spending hours at the nail salon as your nail artist intricately glues on maximalist gems may have you wanting your set to last longer. On the other hand, you may want to switch up your click clacking nails sooner than you might with a neutral nail look (which is trending this season). Either way, “nail health can affect the longevity of a manicure,” celebrity nail artist Aja Walton told ESSENCE back in May. “Stronger nails are less prone to chipping or lifting, resulting in a longer-lasting manicure.”

Below, ESSENCE breaks down manicurist-approved tips for a longer-lasting gel manicure.

Maintain your nail health

While nail extensions like Gel-X can help maintain your nail health, other factors like diet, supplements, and regular manicures have a role as well. “Building stronger nails requires consistent care and attention to both internal and external factors,” Suite Eleven founder Ari Smith says. If your nails tend to break or weaken after a gel manicure, “foods like eggs, nuts, seeds, leafy greens and fish can help.” Meanwhile, using cuticle oil like Suite Eleven’s Herbal Nail And Cuticle Oil, OPI Nail And Cuticle Oil, and Typology Hand And Nail Serum.

Book with a professional nail tech

In addition to your at-home nail health routine, “invest in a great nail technician,” Smith says. Booking with a professional technician means avoiding issues like over-drilling and -cutting (resulting in a thin nail bed), damaged or inflamed cuticles, and poor application and removal techniques. Other than that, using an artist who can execute your nail color and design can also impact how long you intend your manicure to last. (No one likes a poor-looking manicure.)

Try round-shaped nails

“If you find your nails are still splitting at the sides, it may just be time to change up your nail shape to a more tapered or rounded look,” Walton says. With square-shaped nails more prone to breaking, trying a round look (like oval, almond or even stiletto) can help protect your nails from chipping and splitting. You may also want to give shorter nails a spin if you’re too rough for a longer set. This not only protects your natural nail from breaking off, but can help your manicure last longer than two weeks.