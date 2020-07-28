This Black Beauty Influencer Created A Red Lipstick That’s Wearable For All Skin Tones

Photo: Courtesy of L'Occitane

With picturesque hillsides, rolling vineyards and serene shorelines, it’s no wonder why Provence ranks among the top five places to visit in the South of France, or why U.S. citizens are anxiously waiting for the French territory to lift its travel bans.

Fortunately, L’Occitane’s new limited-edition lipsticks shades, created in partnership with content creators from around the globe, allows us to experience the beauty of Provence, from the comfort of our homes.

The new shades are an extension of the brand’s Intense Fruit Lipstick range and include Bare Pomegranate, Pomelo Kiss, Sweet Rosé, and Being Pao-Werful, a semi-matte red lipstick created by beauty influencer Paola Mathé that works well with deep skin tones.

“Provence is a magical place, where nature evokes so much inspiration,” said Mathé. “You can turn [the] corner and see bright, luscious fruits and natural plants that are reflected in my shade,” which is as vibrant as her personality.

Photo: Courtesy of L’Occitane

Finding the perfect red lipstick for deep skin tones can be tricky. And when it comes to undertones, the influencer leans towards options with the right pop of orange.

“I find that orangery reds fit my complexion better than bluish reds,” Mathé tells ESSENCE. “It brightens my face when I want to go for the minimal makeup look and compliments a crisp white shirt perfectly.”

L’Occitane Intense Fruity Lipstick

Shade: Being Pao-Werful

Photo: Courtesy of L’Occitane

Mathé notes that it was important for her to create a shade that represented her style. “I like a moisturizing formula over an overly matte one, which can be a bit drying,” says Mathé, so you can expect the new lipstick to be ultra-hydrating.

The new lipsticks are enriched with Vitamin E and extracts from rich fruits and vegetables from the markets of Provence. So even if you can’t hop the pond, you can apply the lipstick an instantly catch a Mediterranean vibe.

The new Intense Fruity Lipsticks will be available starting July 29, which is National Lipstick Day, at L’Occitane boutiques nationwide and online at usa.loccitane.com.