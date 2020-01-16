Black Travel Vibes: Take A Dip In The Endless Blues Of Southern France

Photo Credit: @therichaunt

In France, the city of Paris may be known by travelers as a romantic destination full of love and light, but there’s more to the beauty of the country than cafes, croissants and the Eiffel Tower. All it takes is a short trip to Southern France to uncover a dreamy escape full of sun, luxe, and adventure.

Valensole, Saint-Étienne, Marseille, Saint-Tropez, and Monaco are just a few of the colorful areas visitors can explore to rub elbows with celebs, royals, and jet setters alike. From dips in the hidden Calanques bays to sipping your way through rosé vineyards in Cassis, there’s no shortage of adventures to have in Southern France.

Recently, Abiola (@therichaunt) took a quick jaunt to the coastal paradise and lived her best luxe life. If you’re counting down the days until summer like we are, add this Southern France getaway to your bucket list because it is exactly what you’ve been missing.

01 Welcome to Southern France With almost 300 days of sunshine a year, Southern France is a popular destination for travelers looking for relaxation and a taste of the good life. The best time to visit is between June and September, with the highest crowds visiting in July and August. Like the rest of France, you'll be spending Euros during your trip, so budget accordingly. Photo Credit: @therichaunt 02 Chic Sleep There's no need to blow your budget booking a stay at the uber-luxe hotels and resorts in the area. There are convenient, chic and affordable home rentals in the area that you can book for under $200 a night. Photo Credit: Airbnb 03 Dinner with a View There are tons of decadent dishes to fall in love with throughout the region. Head to La Chèvre d’Or in Nice for stunning panoramic views and the lobster linguine. Photo Credit: @therichaunt 04 Life in Bloom One of Southern France's most popular attractions are the beautiful lavender fields that bloom in the region of Provence each year. The town of Valensole hosts the most famous lavender festival on the third Sunday of July annually so book early if you're thinking of attending. Getty Images

