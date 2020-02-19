Lizzo’s Nails Were Dripping In Chocolate At The 2020 BRIT Awards

Photo: Getty

Lizzo is one of our favorite celebrities to turn to for nail inspiration. The Truth Hurts singer is known for rocking dazzling nail designs on the red carpet, and last night was no exception.

The singer arrived at the O2 in London for the 2020 BRIT Awards donning a chocolate-inspired Moschino dress and a decadent manicure to match.

What was most fascinating about the 31-year-old’s candy bar inspired nail art is that it smelled like actual chocolate.

Celebrity nail artist Eri Ishizu used Nails.INC’s chocolate-scented nail polish duo in Coco For Real to create the unbelievable look, and she shared tips for recreating the look in an Instagram post.

If you’re into sweet treats, then check out Ishizu’s tips for nailing the manicure below.

Photo: Nails.INC

Step 1: Prime nails with Nails. INC’s NAILKALE Super Food Base Coat.

Step 2: Apply one coat of Nails. INC’s I’m Fondue You (Part of the Coco For Real Duo) to make the make wrapper at the base of the nail.

Photo: Nails.INC

Step 3: Use acrylic to mold the 3D chocolate bar.

Photo: Nails.INC

Step 3: Apply two coats of Nails. INC’s 100% Hot Chocolate (Part of the Coco For Real Duo) painted over the chocolate bar.

Step 5: Add aluminum foil to create the silver wrapper.

Step 6: Apply one coat of Nails. INC’s Retinol 45 Second Top Coat top coat to seal everything in place.