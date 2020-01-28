Lizzo Has The Best Nail Designs and Here’s Proof

Photo: Getty

On Sunday night, Lizzo went home with three trophies for winning Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best Urban Contemporary Album at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. And she deserves one more for having the greatest nail designs of all time.

For the awards show, nail artist Eri Ishizu decorated Lizzo’s tips with glitter-eights in honor of the singer receiving eight Grammy nominations. And she added cool crystals to finish the look.

In an Instagram post congratulating the Grammy winner, Ishizu gave us a closer look at the elaborate nail design she glossed over Christian Louboutin polish.

“A Grammy winner @lizzobeeating. So beautiful inside and outside…I’m so happy that we met and work together so closely!! Congratulation beautiful soul,” she captioned the post.

The red-carpet event was one of many where the “Truth Hurts” artist dazzled us with her digits designed by Ishizu. To see more of her best nail moments, check out the gallery below.

01 Cuban Link Nails Photo: Instagram/@erierinailz 02 Ice Bubble Nails Photo: Instagram/@erierinailz 03 Swarovski Crystal Nails Photo: Instagram/@erierinailz 04 Golden Nugget Nails Photo: Instagram/@erierinailz 05 Marble Jade Nails Photo: Instagram/@erierinailz

