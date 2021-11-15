Getty Images

If you know anything about Lil Yachty, you know that he loves his bright red braids with beads and he adores a good manicure with colorful polish. In May 2021, the Atlanta rapper went live with TMZ to discuss his new nail paint brand, Crete Co., and why nail polish was not just for men anymore. The forward-thinking rapper created the brand after he learned that 17-year-old Trevor Wilkinson was suspended from his school in Texas after he wore nail polish.

To Lil Yachty’s surprise, the first drop sold out in just one day. “I want to break down barriers that men can’t wear color paint,” said the 24-year-old rapper. “It should be more accepting of a man just the approach of the whole thing in general. You know, more unisex.”

The cutting-edge pen-shaped polishes that resemble jackhammers were carefully designed for men, although women are also encouraged to use the nail paint brand. “I wanted to make nail pens because it felt more masculine,” Lil Yachty explains.

After months of hyping up the new male paint, Yachty shared a screenshot of his Story on Instagram with a brief statement that left his followers puzzled. “I have nothing to do with @crete_co and anything they drop forthcoming,” he wrote. “Long story… But yeah. We cool on that guys.”

He has since removed any mention of Crete Co. on his social media. What could have possibly happened in just six months?

The news comes just ahead of the brand’s latest drop, which arrives on Thursday, Nov. 11. Crete addressed the split in a brief message on the company’s Instagram Story. “It was a privilege to work with you,” the genderless brand wrote on the post.

No word has been mentioned why they have severed ties, but we hope that it was a mutual understanding. We look forward to seeing what’s next for both Lil Yachty and Crete Co. in the beauty space.

We reached out to the Crete Co. for comments. We will keep you updated on any responses.