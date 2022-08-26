YSL Beauty Announces Lil Nas X As Newest Brand Ambassador

Courtesy of Brand



YSL Beauty’s latest announcement marks another progressive stride for the beauty industry at large. The luxury French house most recently welcomed Lil Nas X as the brand’s newest ambassador. As two modern-day innovators, the new partnership will push the boundaries of beauty even further.

As an ultimate advocate and model of self-expression, Lil Nas X embodies the bold and forward-thinking spirit of an inclusive future for the beauty industry. “The synergies between the brand and Lil Nas X’s unwavering passion for individuality are the inspiration behind this partnership with the hope it empowers the next generation of beauty,” said Laetitia Raoust, YSL Beauté U.S. General Manager, in the press release.

As YSL Beauty’s new U.S. Ambassador, Lil Nas X will appear in a range of content that will be featured on the brand’s digital platforms and in U.S. media campaigns. The Gen-Z icon’s first campaign under the new partnership marks the premiere of YSL Beauty’s newest lip icon, The Bold. He’s captured in the desert wearing the high pigment lipstick, which was created with a formula that was built to last long, deliver shine and provide bold colors that feel like a second skin.

In efforts to encourage others to embrace their individuality louder than ever before, Lil Nas X joins YSL Beauty’s community of change agents, including Indya Moore.

YSL Beauty’s new lip icon, The Bold, is available for purchase now on yslbeauty.com.