The Best Kojic Acid Products To Treat Adult Acne And Give You Healthy Skin

Delmaine Donson / Getty Images

Our skin is so important to us that we want it to look its best every day. While we get older, we experience dark spots and hyperpigmentation from acne scars. If you have hyperpigmentation and want to lighten your skin, a key ingredient can help: kojic acid. Kojic acid is a skin-brightening agent that contains essential ingredients and antioxidants that can fade hyperpigmentation.

Dr. Christopher Chu, MD, FAAD, Board-certified Dermatologist & Board-certified Dermatopathologist, and co-founder of Pure Dermatology, tells ESSENCE about kojic acids and the benefits for the skin. “Kojic acid is a natural compound derived from fungi,” Chu tells ESSENCE. “It’s a very popular ingredient in cosmeceuticals primarily because of its skin lightening properties.”

Chu also explained that Kojic acid can work for all skin types, especially those who have pigmentary issues. “Kojic acid works by reversible inhibition of tyrosinase, which is the enzyme responsible for producing pigment,” Chu said. Though kojic acid is most famous for its ability to inhibit tyrosinase and lighten the skin, it does have other benefits as well. “Kojic acid also has a variety of benefits, including antimicrobial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties.”

While Kojic acid can inhibit tyrosinase and lighten your skin, they can work for all skin types. However, those with sensitive skin or skincare conditions like eczema or rosacea may experience irritation while using products that contain kojic acid.

Here are the best products that contain kojic acid that can help your skin.

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.