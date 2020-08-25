Photo: Getty

On Monday, Los Angeles and Orange County observed Kobe Bryant Day, a holiday created to celebrate the life and legacy of the late NBA Hall of Famer, who died in a tragic helicopter crash in January alongside his teenage daughter Gianna and seven others.

The observance, which fell on August 24, the day after Bryant’s birthday, gave fans an opportunity to pay homage to the basketball legend. And beauty enthusiasts can keep the touching tributes going with Mamba-inspired nail art.

Fans have gotten pretty creative with their tributes to Bryant, and the Mamba manicures we rounded up in the gallery below are a beautiful and artistic way to commemorate the late world-class athlete, creative, mentor and legend.