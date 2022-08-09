Kayali x Huda Beauty Give Us The Lovefest Collection- EXCLUSIVE

Lovefest is the result of the first-ever collaboration between Kayali and Huda Beauty. This cross-brand collection will transport you to a (love) festival with its sweet cherry and traditional, warm, woody gourmand aromas. Breathe in and ignite these seductively spicy notes for a wild, creative, and free-spirited glam experience from head to toe.

Mona Kattan wanted to make her most recent fragrance something that celebrated freedom, love, hope, and life. “After the past few years, things have been so unexpected and challenging for a lot of people that we all need something that connects us to the present moment and makes us just want to dance,” Kattan tells ESSENCE exclusively. “I came in with this vibrant vision for Lovefest and the Lovefest Burning Cherry | 48 juice.”

Huda became so inspired by the idea that she wanted to match it with the Huda Beauty Lovefest Collection after discovering and inhaling the exquisite scent, which actually smells like burning cherries. The entire collection consists of the limited edition lip quad, the new Kayali Lovefest Burning Cherry | 48 scent, and the Huda Beauty Lovefest Obsessions eyeshadow palette, blush, eyeliner, and mascara.

According to Kattan, the warm desert sunsets, swaying palm trees, Ferris wheels, and people simply hanging out and having a good time, are the inspiration for Lovefest. “In my mind, I was thinking Coachella meets Burning Man,” Kattan explains. “So, in a way, Lovefest is my fantasy festival come to life.”

Speaking of festivals, when we asked Kattan who the main acts would be at her Lovefest, we thought that her selection of performers was very intriguing and ideal for the festival vibe. “To me, this juice is Zendaya meets Lenny Kravitz!” She elaborates, “They are both so iconic that I feel like they truly embody that free spirit and live-in-the-moment attitude that this fragrance represents.”

Overall, Lovefest Burning Cherry | 48 is meant to inspire people to be carefree and live in the moment. “There is so much joy to be had in the present, and this collection is a perfect way to celebrate life,” says Kattan. “The idea is to give in to the moment, enjoy the present, and smell amazing while doing it!”

The Lovefest Collection is available on Huda Beauty today!