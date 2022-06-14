Huda Beauty’s Biggest Launch Of The Year Is Here, And We Need It!

All you beauty enthusiasts, take note! The #FauxFilter Luminous Matte Liquid Concealer from Huda Beauty has finally arrived, and we’re ready to up the ante on our makeup routine.

Article continues after video.

The #FauxFilter Luminous Matte Liquid Concealer was just released, and it’s the brand’s biggest launch of the year. The flexible concealer flows with your skin making it look more fluid and natural. It also has a creamy, crease-proof, no-flashback concealer with a finish that will last all day.

“We really wanted to create a concealer within our cult #FauxFilter family that’s insanely long-lasting, effortlessly blendable, and super easy to use,” says Huda Kattan, Founder, and CEO of Huda Beauty, via press release.

She continues, “The #FauxFilter Concealer enhances your natural beauty and gives you the most beautiful complexion with buildable coverage. The flexible formula is also so lightweight and comfortable thanks to the blend of conditioning ingredients. It shatters all expectations!”

This concealer is available in 29 hues and contains nourishing sweet almond oil and vitamin E. The waterproof, sweat-proof, and transfer-proof 14-hour crease-proof wear brightens and conceals the skin for a natural finish.

Helpful Tips For Using The Huda Beauty #FauxFilter:

1. Apply concealer under the eyes, on dark spots, redness, and blemishes.

2. Blend using a brush or damp sponge. Repeat for added coverage.

Dark circles: Lightly dot a lighter shade to your natural skin tone under the inner corner of your eye and blend outward.

Blemishes: Lightly dot the shade closest to your natural skin tone onto the blemish and let it set slightly before lightly blending outward to keep coverage.

Redness: Lightly dot the shade closest to your natural skin tone directly to any red or discolored areas and blend outward.

All skin types can use the #FauxFilter Luminous Matte Liquid Concealer, which is vegan-friendly, fragrance-free, alcohol-free, and non-comedogenic.

You can get your shade now at HudaBeauty.com, and Sephora (In-Store & Online) for $29.